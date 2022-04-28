Honkai: Star Rail is the latest entry in the Honkai franchise of games from the Chinese developer HoYoverse, formerly known as miHoYo. The creators of Genshin Impact announced the second closed beta sign-up for its new open-world role-playing game with a turn-based combat system today.

This closed beta test for Honkai: Star Rail will call for a limited number of participants, so the process of signing in does not guarantee your participation. Every player chosen will have their game account progress deleted after the beta and the game can change a bit before its full release.

To participate, HoYoverse is asking players to answer a survey in the sign-up process, and it includes the optional possibility to be selected to join an online voice-call interview over Discord during the beta. Players who are willing to participate in the interview could have a better chance of being selected. The sign-up period started today, and it goes until May 15. All selected players will receive a notification by email.

How to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta

Access the official sign-up page.

On the initial page, click on Enter Sign-up button.

Players will be asked to log in to your HoYoverse/miHoYo account. Log in or register to continue.

The information page of the survey will appear. Read it and click Start.

The survey will begin, asking questions mostly about your gaming preferences and habits. Answer them.

After finishing and closing the survey page, they will ask for your email, with the options for your preferred platform for the beta. Select your platforms and fill in the email box.

Click the “get code” button to receive an email with the verification password. Type it down.

Accept the terms and click Submit.

A “Sign-up Sussceful” message will appear and it’s done.

Second closed beta device requirements

This beta test supports PC, Android, and iOS platforms. To ensure a smooth testing experience for all players, HoYoverse recommends these specifications.

PC

Recommended specifications: Intel® Core™ i5 Processor, 8 GB of RAM, discrete graphics card, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, or better.

Android

Snapdragon 865, Kirin 9000, or better.

iOS

iPhone: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, or better.

iPad: iPad with Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or later).

Must be iOS 12 or higher. macOS is currently not supported.

“Honkai: Star Rail invites players to board the Astral Express and travel across unique worlds, each filled with different adventures and surprises,” according to a HoYoverse press release. “Featuring a world awaiting discovery with elements of myths and legends blended into the space sci-fi story. The protagonist, who was implanted with a [Stellaron], embarks on a trip aboard the Astral Express with a group of passengers who claim to have inherited the spirit of [the Trailblaze], pursuing the trails of [Aeons] to explore the realms of the universe.”