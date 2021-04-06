How to sell cars in Forza Horizon 4

Out with the old and in with the new.

Though you won’t have that many car options when you first start your Forza Horizon 4 journey, your garage will slowly start filling up with all kinds of vehicles. From pickup trucks to racing cars, you’ll eventually build yourself a collection that you can proudly show off to your friends.

Having a wide selection of cars at your disposal may not always be ideal, however, since it also means that you’ll have to scroll more to locate your favorite vehicles. Besides that, you might also be in need of some urgent cash and selling your cars can be the quickest way of obtaining the missing sum in certain circumstances.

If you aren’t looking to get rid of your cars for pennies, it may take you a while to actually sell them. You’ll practically be competing against other players when it comes to price since you’ll be listing them in Forza Horizon 4 auction house.

Considering how detailed the in-game UI is, it may be slightly confusing to locate where you can actually sell your cars in Forza Horizon 4. Here’s how you can quickly put them up for sale and start saving up for your next dream car.

How can you sell cars in Forza Horizon 4?

You’ll need to navigate to the Festival Site/Playlist first. Once you’re there, head over to the Auction House tab from the top menu.

Look for a small menu item that reads “Start Auction,” which will be labeled with a red car icon. You’ll be able to see all of your cars after clicking on Start Auction, and you’ll need to find that car that you’re looking to sell.

Select the car of your choice and choose “Auction Car” from the pop-up menu that’ll appear. You’ll then be asked to decide how much you’re looking to sell your car for. This is where it gets slightly tricky since you may need to do some field research before deciding on a price. No one will pay high amounts for a base model car, and you’ll also need to settle on a competitive price to provoke some bidding action.

If you’re looking to get rid of your cars to make room for the new ones, you can consider setting lower prices to quicken the auctioning process. After you decide on a price and auction length, you’ll need to click on confirm and start the auction.

You can check how your cars are doing in the auction house by navigating to the same Auction House menu and clicking on “My Auctions.” This option will showcase all of your cars in the Auction House and also update you with the current potential bidding wars.

While the price will be one of the deciding factors of how fast your cars will sell on the auction house, you can also try drawing in buyers who are in a rush with competitive auction lengths options. Most players just put their cars for sales that last 24 hours, making them not viable options for aggressive bidders.

Auctioning your cars for only an hour will keep the auctioning competitive since some bidders usually prefer swooping into an auction when there are only five minutes left before it expires. If you’re able to check your process every hour or so, listing your cars for only an hour will help you sell them as fast as possible.

If you’re looking to make the most money from auctioning your cars, you’ll want to sell cars that are of value and harder to come by. Based on seasonal events, there’ll always be cars that sell faster than the others, and prioritizing them over others can help you make money even quicker in Forza Horizon 4.