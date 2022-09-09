NBA 2K23 is finally here, and players are flooding into the live servers to test out this year’s title. Regardless of your favorite game mode, there will be lots to explore in this year’s title.

MyPlayer is one of the most popular game modes in the NBA 2K franchise, and it takes more than skill to separate yourself from the pack. Customizability options allow players to stand out in MyPlayer and MyCareer modes, and nothing beats scanning your face into NBA 2K23 so your character can look just like yourself in real life.

How to scan your face for MyPlayer in NBA 2K23

Download the MyNBA2K23 on your mobile device from Google Play or Apple App Store

Launch the app and sign in with your PSN, Steam, Xbox, or Nintendo ID and password.

Navigate to the home screen on the app and choose Face Scan.

Accept the terms and conditions and start the scanning process.

The app will give the necessary instructions during scanning, and the whole process takes around 30 seconds. Once the scan is complete, you can upload your face to NBA 2K23. After uploading your face, it’ll appear as one of the options while creating a character in MyPlayer. With your face in the game, you can hit the in-game stores to purchase outfits and complete your style in the game.

In addition to face scans, the MyNBA2K23 is a helpful companion. It shows the amount of VC you have, a locker code redeeming section, and a new information center where players get to keep up with the latest developments regarding NBA 2K23.