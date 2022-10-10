How to save in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is nothing but beautiful vistas, exotic planets, and vast openness in the seemingly never-ending space highway.

Since the game’s resurgence a couple of years after its disastrous launch in 2016, millions of players have experienced this adventure game. Most of these players will say that No Man’s Sky offers a plethora of content but also isn’t forgiving in many ways. As such, players have long asked how they can save their progress when exploring a new planet or venturing into another galaxy.

Whether players expect a hostile planet or they want to save after hours of building their base, saving is a vital part of surviving the world of No Man’s Sky. Unfortunately for players, there’s not a clear-cut way to save the game like in other open-world titles. A game like Marvel’s Spider-Man or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt allows players to click a single button to save the game. But in No Man’s Sky, players instead need to find their own way to save progress.

Below, we lay out exactly how players can save their games.

Saving in No Man’s Sky

First and foremost, there are three ways that players can save their game in No Man’s Sky. The first and simplest way of saving the game is using the Auto-Save feature. This feature is present in most modern open-world games; it simply forces the game to save at key points along a player’s adventure. While this can be extremely handy in perilous situations, it can also be inadequate to fully rely on since players might not have triggered an auto-save when they wanted one.

To get around that, players can use the second method of saving the game in No Man’s Sky, which is to use Beacons. If you’ve played an Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry game, then you understand the idea of Beacons. Essentially, these are cylindrical structures on planets that jut out of the ground. They look like several large tubes all stuck together on top of a single base.

Example of a Beacon in No Man’s Sky. | Image via Hello Games

Once players stumble upon a Beacon, they’re able to interact with it, which will give them details about the land surrounding them. But doing so will also save the game. This can be extremely important if players are out on an expedition and they haven’t triggered an auto-save in a while. Though Beacons still don’t provide players with a concrete way to save the game at a specific moment.

To do that, players need to use the third and final way of saving the game. This involves crafting a Save Point in No Man’s Sky. A Save Point is exactly what it sounds like: it allows players to save the game at a specific point in time when used. The only problem is that the Save Point needs to be crafted using specific materials. Those materials are:

One di-hydrogen jelly

Two metal plating

If players have those materials in the right amount, they can open up their build menu, click “portable,” and find the option to craft a Save Point. Once crafted, the Save Point will appear in players’ inventory, at which point it can be used at any time. Having a Save Point in your inventory allows you to save the game at any point, making it act like the normal save option in most other open-world titles.

And those are all of the possible ways to save the game in No Man’s Sky. The options are irregular, but at least players have them available while they’re exploring space.