In management games, the rooms are only as good as the decorations. This was true in Two Point Hospital and even more so in the sequel Two Point Campus. Thanks to all the items in each specific room, the player can create their own little habitats for each major and all the required student facilities. To properly decorate, however, you’ll need to know how to rotate items.

Here’s all you need to know about how to rotate items in Two Point Campus.

How to rotate items in Two Point Campus

Image via Two Point Studios

To rotate items, you’ll need to click on the item you want to move. Then, with the item selected, hold down the left mouse button and move it whichever way you’d like to point the furniture. If you’re using a controller, press the left and right mouse buttons to make the item rotate left or right. Using this, you’ll be able to create any room to your exact specifications.

If you need to rotate the camera while you’re placing an item, that’s easily done by pressing the Q and E keys or using the thumbstick on a controller. With the ability to rotate the item and camera at the same time, you can really get a better idea of where to place your rooms and furniture.

Rotating will also help you get the most out of the space in all of your rooms, further increasing their quality and the benefits it has on the people who use them.

That’s all you need to know about how to rotate items in Two Point Campus.