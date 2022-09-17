Marvel’s upcoming online card game Marvel Snap is set to release soon, but players can prepare themselves for the fast-paced, mobile-first title by pre-registering.

The game will be free-to-play and available on Android, iOS, and PC. Pre-registration isn’t required but can help you get updates on the game ahead of its Oct. 18 launch date. Pre-registering only requires a few quick clicks and for players to have their email addresses handy.

Players that pre-register can get a free card variant depending on which type of device they pre-register. Android users who pre-register will unlock a Max Grecke Hulk variant to their account, and Apple users will get a Dan Hipp Iron Man variant.

It's official, MARVEL SNAP launches worldwide on October 18! 🎉



Pre-register NOW to kickstart your collection and unlock a special Max Grecke Hulk variant for Android, or a Dan Hipp Iron Man variant for iOS



Google Play https://t.co/L8ou4km7GI

iOS and PC: https://t.co/Zfx113SlZ5 pic.twitter.com/K79i7NH1aA — MARVEL SNAP (@MarvelSnap) September 9, 2022

How to pre-register for Marvel Snap

To pre-register for Marvel Snap, head to the game’s official website. In the middle of the page, you should see three different options for pre-registration. One for Apple, Google Play, and Steam. Click on the icon for the place where you’ll be playing. To get a pre-registration reward, players must claim them from an iOS or Android device.

If you select the Apple or Steam pre-registration option, you will be asked to provide your email. Once you type in your email, click submit, and you’re done. You should see a notification letting you know that you’ve successfully pre-registered.

If you select the Android option, you will be taken to the official Google Play page for Marvel Snap. Under the game’s title on the left side of the screen, you should see an option to pre-register for the game. Click on the button while you’re logged into your Google account, and you’re all set.