After a long, long wait, players will finally get their hands on Diablo Immortal when the iconic action RPG series launches the mobile version’s open beta on June 2, beginning at 12pm CT.

The open beta is launching for iOS and Android devices, in addition to PC. Players will, in theory, be able to seamlessly pick up and play across multiple devices and retain their progress through cross-progression. Additionally, unlike most other open betas, player progress from the beta will be maintained.

All roads lead to Hell.



🌎 Global Release Times

🖥️ PC Pre-Load Now Live



See you on June 2.



For players looking to play on PC, they can pre-load the game right now, provided they have a Battle.net account and have the platform installed. Here’s how.

How to pre-load Diablo Immortal on PC

As mentioned above, players need to have a Battle.net account and have the Battle.net platform installed to play Diablo Immortal on PC.

Open the Battle.net app and click on the Games tab. There should be a panel for Diablo Immortal that you can click on. You can also find the game among the list of games in the All Games tab. Click “Install PC Beta,” then confirm your age.

Follow the instructions on screen to start the installation. Once the installation is complete, you can click Play to start the game. But you won’t be able to log in and play until the open beta is opened.

Diablo Immortal system requirements and recommended specifications for PC

Twenty-four GB of disk space is required on PC.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Recommended specifications: