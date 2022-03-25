How to play split screen in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Gearbox Software has expanded the Borderlands franchise even further with the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The game is a spin-off of Borderlands 3, placing players in the center of Tiny Tina’s version of Dungeons and Dragons. Like in previous Borderlands titles, players can choose to go at the game alone or with a friend using the split-screen feature.

Split screen is still a viable option for players who want to enjoy a game with a friend using one console. But the feature can be slightly confusing to enable in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When players want to enable split screen, they need to ensure that at least one other controller is plugged into their console. At this time, there is no support for split screen on PC. On consoles, players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have access to two-player split screen, while the new-gen consoles can have up to four split-screen players.

Once the necessary controllers are plugged in, navigate to the main menu of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and look at the left-hand side of the screen. There will be an option that says “Add Splitscreen,” which you’ll need to click. This will trigger the “Splitscreen Join” pop-up box to appear.

To enable the second player in split screen, they need to press the “Okay” button in the pop-up using their controller. It won’t add the second controller if the main player dismisses the box themselves. If there’s more than one other split-screen user trying to join the session, the process needs to be repeated for each different player.

When each player is ready and creating their character, there will be a decision to make. Two options will appear when loading up a game in co-op mode. These options are called Coopetition and Cooperation, which determine how loot and rewards are split up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Coopetition means that there’s only one loot drop for all players, meaning if one user takes all of the loot dropped from an enemy, other players in the session won’t have access to it. Cooperation mode, on the other hand, gives each player their own loot drop and rewards are given out to each player individually. It’s up to the players in the session to decide which mode suits their group the best.