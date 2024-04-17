Sky: Children of the Light is a fun and relaxing game that you can play on your own or with other players. Making friends with strangers in the game is easy, but bringing someone into the game and joining their game is a different story.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to play Sky: Children of the Light with friends.

How to make friends in Sky: Children of the Light

You become friends by exchanging candles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you see another player in Sky: Children of the Light, simply walk up to them and light up your Candle. First, you reveal their appearance, but if you keep interacting with them, you can offer them a Candle. When you offer them a Candle, you also have to think of a nickname for them (don’t worry, you can change this later). If they accept your Candle, you will become friends. If you keep giving them more Candles, you can unlock emotes like High-Fire or the ability to chat with them.

How to invite friends in Sky: Children of the Light

Have your friend scan or enter your code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To invite friends in Sky: Children of the Light, follow these steps.

Make sure you and your friends have completed the tutorial (you complete the tutorial after you see the game’s logo as you fly towards the main island).

(you complete the tutorial after you see the game’s logo as you fly towards the main island). Open the menu and select Friends .

. In the Friends menu, there’s an option called One-time friend invite. Select this.

Select this. It will open a window (like you see in the image above) with a unique QR code and a 12-character code .

and a . Your friend needs to open the Sky Codes option from their end.

option from their end. If your friend is playing on mobile, they can simply scan the code with their camera and accept your invitation. Steam, PlayStation , and Nintendo Switch players have to use the 12-character code . Oh, and before you ask, yes, cross-play does work between all platforms .

and accept your invitation. . Oh, and before you ask, yes, . Once your friend accepts the invitation, you’ll get a popup saying that you’ve become friends (like the image below).

Hooray, I’m friends with the coolest website. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, if you were hoping to join their game from the friend menu, think again. There’s a specific spot in the world where you can join your friend’s game.

How to join a friend’s game in Sky: Children of the Light

Use this stone to visit a friend’s game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To join a friend’s game in Sky: Children of the Light, visit the Friend Stone in the village square. If you can’t find the stone, simply exit and re-enter the game, and you will appear right in front of the stone.

Interact with the stone, and you will see all your friends who are currently online. Select the friend you want to play with, and then pick the option that looks like a little stick-man going toward an arrow (the second option from the bottom).

Finally! We can play together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Select this, and the screen should flash and take you to your friend’s game. If it doesn’t work, try again, as it can be finicky and may not always work. You can also ask your friend to join your game using the same method if you can’t visit their game.

Have fun playing Sky: Children of the Light with your friends.

