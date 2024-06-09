How to play Among the Wild closed alpha

Among The Wild, the debut game from developer studio Nuggets Entertainment, was revealed at the PC Gaming Show as a first-person farming sim, exploration adventure, and creature-collector.

While exploring vibrant environments, you will engage in farming activities and befriend and collect cute but weird creatures as you navigate the world of Among The Wild. Here’s how you can get involved with its closed alpha.

One of many Among the Wild creatures. Image via Nugget Entertainment

These creatures, while cute, are items meant for your farm. And in an interview with PCGamer, Nuggets Entertainment founder Tim Badylak confirmed that they are “more of a pain in the ass” than traditional farm companions. But with the closed alpha stage rolling in, players can simply sign up and see for themselves just how much patience they’ll need with these weird companions.

How to sign in Among the Wild closed alpha

Although Among The Wild is still in the early stages of development, eager players can get a taste of the action by signing up for the closed alpha stage on the game’s official website.

The process is simple: head to the website, provide your email address and select the features you’re interested in, such as the Alpha Key or News and Updates. Once you’ve completed these steps, keep an eye on your inbox for a confirmation link. Once you’ve confirmed your interest in the newsletter, you’ll just have to wait for further instructions.

As the closed alpha stage kicks off, lucky participants will have the opportunity to explore Among the Wild‘s mechanics, environments, and shady creatures firsthand while providing valuable feedback that will help the development team moving toward the game’s official release. Stay tuned for additional updates on Among The Wild in the near future.

