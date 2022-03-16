How to name your organization in Grand Theft Auto 5

Starting your own organization or joining one will be a defining moment for your character in GTA V and GTA Online. The organizations basically work as clans and gangs, allowing players to come together to complete various objectives while also fighting against rivals to assert their dominance in their server.

While the players in each GTA V organization will have the most impact on its success, it will still need a cool name to be able to draw in players. If you have the name ready, all you’ll need to do is to name your organization–here’s how you can do it.

How can you name your organization in GTA V

Launch GTA Online and join a lobby.

Open up your phone.

Click on the in-game web browser on your phone.

Navigate to the Dynasty8 website.

Pick a building which will serve as your Organization’s base. The building will vary in price.

Right after choosing the building, players will be able to pick a name.

How can you rename an organization in GTA V

Renaming an organization will be slightly different than naming it.