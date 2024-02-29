Category:
How to make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 29, 2024 04:49 am
Sandbox in Infinite Craft
You can make a lot of crucial discoveries in Infinite Craft, but only a few of them are as productive as a Sandbox. If you are wondering how to make a Sandbox in the popular endless crafting game, this is just the guide you need.

How to craft Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Sandbox recipe in Infinite Craft
Make a Sandbox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Sandbox in Infinite Craft, I combined Sand with Engine. While there are many ways to reach an element in the game, I found my route the fastest way to get Sandbox. For those who don’t have either of the ingredients, I have listed all the steps you need to take below. 

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Water+Fire=Steam
Earth+Wind=Dust
Steam+Fire=Engine
Dust+Dust=Sand
Sand+Engine=Sandbox

Of course, this isn’t the only method to get Sandbox. If you want an extended and quirky way to discover it, you can combine Desert with Software to get Sandbox. Taking the longer path will let you unlock additional elements to enhance your crafting experience. 

Now that you have Sandbox, don’t wait up. You can forge some incredibly fun elements, including Minecraft, out of it in the game. 

Best Sandbox combinations in Infinite Craft

If you are looking for the best Sandbox combos in Infinite Craft, look no further, as I have found some delightful ones for you to try. 

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Sandbox+Cloud=Sandcastle
Sandbox+Obsidian=Minecraft
Sandbox+Infinite=Infinitecraft
Sandbox+Dragon=Sand Dragon
Sandbox+Darth Vader=Sand Vader
Sandbox+Sphinx=Egypt
Sandbox+Superman=Kryptonite
Sandbox+Girlfriend=Sandwitch (this is not a typo)
Sandbox+Dragonfly=Sandfly
Sandbox+Angel=Sand Angel

My table is limited, but you can always take advantage of the unlimited canvas and craft the quirkiest stuff out of Sandbox. When you are done, don’t forget to check out our near-endless list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos. It will definitely help you find some more. 

