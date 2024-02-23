Category:
How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft

Become king of the Infinite Craft.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 02:17 pm
One Piece Odyssey Luffy holding green cube
Image via Bandai Namco

While Luffy’s journey to find the fabled One Piece has been an extremely long one (we’re talking over 1,000 episodes long), it thankfully won’t take you anywhere near as much time to make the One Piece anime in Infinite Craft.

The likes of Dragon Ball Z and Death Note have already been discovered, so it only makes sense for One Piece, one of the most popular anime properties in the world, to feature in Infinite Craft. Chances are you already have what you need to make One Piece yourself but, if you’re new to the game, here’s a simple guide on how you can add One Piece to your ingredients list.

How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft, explained

Unsurprisingly, you can create One Piece in Infinite Craft by combining Anime with Pirate. Makes perfect sense; One Piece is an anime about pirates. We already have recipe guides for both Anime and Pirate so, if you already have them, you’re golden. However, we’ve since learned of far more efficient means of making them and included them in the 12-step guide below.

Since there are multiple ways of creating certain things in Infinite Craft, it’s entirely possible there’s a second, even faster way of making One Piece, but this is the route we found if you’re starting fresh and only have the base ingredients.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Water+Water=Lake
Volcano+Lake=Island
Island+Island=Continent
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Continent+Mountain=Asia
Asia+Island=Japan
Fire+Water=Steam
Steam+Japan=Anime
Water+Island=Ship
Ship+Lake=Pirate
Pirate+Anime=One Piece
Infinite Craft One Piece recipe
Our efforts to find One Piece got… messy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft recipes that One Piece can be used in

Now that you have One Piece unlocked, you can have fun mixing it with other things and discovering new combinations. We have to imagine it’s possible to come up with some of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates but, despite our best efforts, we could only find main character Luffy and his brother Ace. Perhaps you’ll have better luck finding the likes of Zoro and Nami.

We’ve put together some of our best finds below, and also be sure to check our full list of Infinite Craft recipes if you need a helping hand with certain discoveries.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result
One Piece+Anime=Luffy
One Piece+One Piece=Two Pieces
One Piece+Pirate=Treasure
One Piece+Fish=Mermaid
One Piece+Disaster=Titanic
One Piece+Fire=Fire Fist
One Piece+Two Pieces=Three Pieces
One Piece+China=Manga
One Piece+Fire Fist=Ace
One Piece+Three Pieces=Four Pieces
One Piece+Mountain=Mount Fuji
One Piece+Naruto=Boruto
One Piece+Pokemon=Digimon
One Piece+Digimon=Digimon Adventure
One Piece+Digimon Adventure=Digimon Adventure 02
One Piece+Digimon Adventure 02=Digimon Adventure 02: The Golden Digimentals
One Piece+Kelp=Spongebob
One Piece+Fish Bowl=Aquaman
