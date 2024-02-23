While Luffy’s journey to find the fabled One Piece has been an extremely long one (we’re talking over 1,000 episodes long), it thankfully won’t take you anywhere near as much time to make the One Piece anime in Infinite Craft.

The likes of Dragon Ball Z and Death Note have already been discovered, so it only makes sense for One Piece, one of the most popular anime properties in the world, to feature in Infinite Craft. Chances are you already have what you need to make One Piece yourself but, if you’re new to the game, here’s a simple guide on how you can add One Piece to your ingredients list.

How to make One Piece in Infinite Craft, explained

Unsurprisingly, you can create One Piece in Infinite Craft by combining Anime with Pirate. Makes perfect sense; One Piece is an anime about pirates. We already have recipe guides for both Anime and Pirate so, if you already have them, you’re golden. However, we’ve since learned of far more efficient means of making them and included them in the 12-step guide below.

Since there are multiple ways of creating certain things in Infinite Craft, it’s entirely possible there’s a second, even faster way of making One Piece, but this is the route we found if you’re starting fresh and only have the base ingredients.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Fire = Volcano Water + Water = Lake Volcano + Lake = Island Island + Island = Continent Earth + Earth = Mountain Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Island = Japan Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Japan = Anime Water + Island = Ship Ship + Lake = Pirate Pirate + Anime = One Piece

Our efforts to find One Piece got… messy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft recipes that One Piece can be used in

Now that you have One Piece unlocked, you can have fun mixing it with other things and discovering new combinations. We have to imagine it’s possible to come up with some of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates but, despite our best efforts, we could only find main character Luffy and his brother Ace. Perhaps you’ll have better luck finding the likes of Zoro and Nami.

We’ve put together some of our best finds below, and also be sure to check our full list of Infinite Craft recipes if you need a helping hand with certain discoveries.