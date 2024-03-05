How to make Human in Little Alchemy

To quickly find new elements in Little Alchemy, make Human as soon as you can. In both game versions, Human is key for many recipes, making it a crucial element to expand your encyclopedia rapidly. Here’s the best and fastest method to create it.

Human recipe in Little Alchemy

It’s just one step beyond making Life. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can make Human in Little Alchemy by combining Earth and Life. This process takes seven easy steps and also gives you other useful elements like Energy, Plant, and Swamp for more combinations. The recipe is shown in the picture above and detailed in the table below.

Step Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result 1 Water + Earth = Mud 2 Water + Air = Rain 3 Earth + Rain = Plant 4 Mud + Plant = Swamp 5 Air + Fire = Energy 6 Swamp + Energy = Life 7 Earth + Life = Human

After creating Human, you can make 87 different combinations with it, which is 15 percent of all the elements in the first Little Alchemy. This shows how important Human is for finishing the game. Here are some recipes you can try right away with the elements you’ve made along the way.

Human + Energy = Wizard

Human + Fire = Fireman

Human + Plant = Farmer

Human + Rain = Cold

Human recipe in Little Alchemy 2

It’s a long recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Little Alchemy 2, you make Human by combining Clay with Life. If you’re starting from the beginning, it’s an 12-step process that also creates several other elements you can use. You can look at the picture above for the order of combinations or follow the table below for a step-by-step guide to create Human.

Step Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result 1 Water + Earth = Mud 2 Air + Air = Pressure 3 Earth + Pressure = Stone 4 Mud + Stone = Clay 5 Water + Water = Puddle 6 Puddle + Puddle = Pond 7 Pond + Pond = Lake 8 Lake + Lake + Sea 9 Earth + Sea + Primordial Soup 10 Fire + Fire + Energy 11 Primordial Soup + Energy + Life 12 Clay + Life + Human

In Little Alchemy 2, Human is even more important than in the first game. It’s part of 115 out of the 720 recipes, making up almost 16 percent of all the elements in the game. Here are some examples of what you can create using Human in Little Alchemy 2: