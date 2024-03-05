Category:
General

How to make Human in Little Alchemy

Humans are the base of dozens of other elements.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 10:19 am
The Human element in Little Alchemy surrounded by some elements that are part of its recipe.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To quickly find new elements in Little Alchemy, make Human as soon as you can. In both game versions, Human is key for many recipes, making it a crucial element to expand your encyclopedia rapidly. Here’s the best and fastest method to create it.

Recommended Videos

Human recipe in Little Alchemy

A screenshot of Little Alchemy showing all steps to make Human.
It’s just one step beyond making Life. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can make Human in Little Alchemy by combining Earth and Life. This process takes seven easy steps and also gives you other useful elements like Energy, Plant, and Swamp for more combinations. The recipe is shown in the picture above and detailed in the table below.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Earth=Mud
2Water+Air=Rain
3Earth+Rain=Plant
4Mud+Plant=Swamp
5Air+Fire=Energy
6Swamp+Energy=Life
7Earth+Life=Human

After creating Human, you can make 87 different combinations with it, which is 15 percent of all the elements in the first Little Alchemy. This shows how important Human is for finishing the game. Here are some recipes you can try right away with the elements you’ve made along the way.

  • Human + Energy = Wizard
  • Human + Fire = Fireman
  • Human + Plant = Farmer
  • Human + Rain = Cold

Human recipe in Little Alchemy 2

All element combinations in Little Alchemy 2 to make Human.
It’s a long recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Little Alchemy 2, you make Human by combining Clay with Life. If you’re starting from the beginning, it’s an 12-step process that also creates several other elements you can use. You can look at the picture above for the order of combinations or follow the table below for a step-by-step guide to create Human.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Earth=Mud
2Air+Air=Pressure
3Earth+Pressure=Stone
4Mud+Stone=Clay
5Water+Water=Puddle
6Puddle+Puddle=Pond
7Pond+Pond=Lake
8Lake+Lake+Sea
9Earth+Sea+Primordial Soup
10Fire+Fire+Energy
11Primordial Soup+Energy+Life
12Clay+Life+Human

In Little Alchemy 2, Human is even more important than in the first game. It’s part of 115 out of the 720 recipes, making up almost 16 percent of all the elements in the game. Here are some examples of what you can create using Human in Little Alchemy 2:

  • Human + Human = Love and Family
  • Human + Lake = Sailor
  • Human + Fire = Firefighter
  • Human + Dust = Allergy
  • Human + Clay = Potter
  • Human + Pond = Swimmer
related content
Read Article How to make Life in Little Alchemy
A screenshot of LIttle Alchemy showing Life and its related elements.
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Little Alchemy
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to make Letters in Infinite Craft
Letters in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Letters in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How do you start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring?
Elden Ring
Category:
General
General
How do you start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Life in Little Alchemy
A screenshot of LIttle Alchemy showing Life and its related elements.
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Little Alchemy
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to make Letters in Infinite Craft
Letters in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Letters in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How do you start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring?
Elden Ring
Category:
General
General
How do you start the Radahn Festival in Elden Ring?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 5, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.