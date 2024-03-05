How to make Life in Little Alchemy

Making Life in Little Alchemy is easy and only takes a few steps, even if you’re just starting the game. Once you’ve created Life, you can use it to discover many more elements and move closer to completing the game’s entire encyclopedia.

Life recipe in Little Alchemy

Six simple steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can craft Life in Little Alchemy by combining Swamp and Energy. You can reach this combination in six easy steps, starting from the basic elements, following the guide below or the image with each element’s icon above. This is the quickest way to create Life.

Step Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result 1 Water + Earth = Mud 2 Water + Air = Rain 3 Earth + Rain = Plant 4 Mud + Plant = Swamp 5 Air + Fire = Energy 6 Swamp + Energy = Life

Some recipes you must use Life on to expand your encyclopedia further are:

Life + Swamp = Bacteria

Life + Air = Bird

Life + Earth = Human

Life + Water = Plankton

Life recipe in Little Alchemy 2

It’s an easier recipe, despite being longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Little Alchemy 2, you make Life by combining Primordial Soup and Energy. If you have Time, mixing it with Primordial Soup works too. From the start, you can create Life in just seven steps. The complete recipe is below, or follow the pictures above in order, from top to bottom and left to right.

Step Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result 1 Water + Water = Puddle 2 Puddle + Puddle = Pond 3 Pond + Pond = Lake 4 Lake + Lake = Sea 5 Earth + Lake = Primordial soup 6 Fire + Fire = Energy 7 Primordial soup + Energy = Life

Life is the base of another 19 elements in Little Alchemy 2, which is quite relevant to expand your discoveries further. Here’s some of the best and easiest combinations to use Life on:

Life + Primordial soup = Bacteria

Life + Time = Death

Life + Clay = Human

Life + Fire = Phoenix

Life + Water = Plankton

Life + Earth = Soil

Life + Soil = Plant

Little Alchemy gained popularity again because Infinite Craft became a hit in early 2024. Although both games are similar, Infinite Craft is endless and offers some really out-there elements and mixes. Little Alchemy, on the other hand, guides you towards achievements, aiming to discover all elements in the game to finish it.