How to make Life in Little Alchemy

A good element to start working with.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 09:06 am
A screenshot of LIttle Alchemy showing Life and its related elements.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Making Life in Little Alchemy is easy and only takes a few steps, even if you’re just starting the game. Once you’ve created Life, you can use it to discover many more elements and move closer to completing the game’s entire encyclopedia.

Life recipe in Little Alchemy

A screenshot showing all elements that make up Life in Little Alchemy.
Six simple steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can craft Life in Little Alchemy by combining Swamp and Energy. You can reach this combination in six easy steps, starting from the basic elements, following the guide below or the image with each element’s icon above. This is the quickest way to create Life.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Earth=Mud
2Water+Air=Rain
3Earth+Rain=Plant
4Mud+Plant=Swamp
5Air+Fire=Energy
6Swamp+Energy=Life

Some recipes you must use Life on to expand your encyclopedia further are:

  • Life + Swamp = Bacteria
  • Life + Air = Bird
  • Life + Earth = Human
  • Life + Water = Plankton

Life recipe in Little Alchemy 2

A screenshot of the Life elements in Little Alchemy 2
It’s an easier recipe, despite being longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Little Alchemy 2, you make Life by combining Primordial Soup and Energy. If you have Time, mixing it with Primordial Soup works too. From the start, you can create Life in just seven steps. The complete recipe is below, or follow the pictures above in order, from top to bottom and left to right.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Water=Puddle
2Puddle+Puddle=Pond
3Pond+Pond=Lake
4Lake+Lake=Sea
5Earth+Lake=Primordial soup
6Fire+Fire=Energy
7Primordial soup+Energy=Life

Life is the base of another 19 elements in Little Alchemy 2, which is quite relevant to expand your discoveries further. Here’s some of the best and easiest combinations to use Life on:

  • Life + Primordial soup = Bacteria
  • Life + Time = Death
  • Life + Clay = Human
  • Life + Fire = Phoenix
  • Life + Water = Plankton
  • Life + Earth = Soil
  • Life + Soil = Plant

Little Alchemy gained popularity again because Infinite Craft became a hit in early 2024. Although both games are similar, Infinite Craft is endless and offers some really out-there elements and mixes. Little Alchemy, on the other hand, guides you towards achievements, aiming to discover all elements in the game to finish it.

Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.