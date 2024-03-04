Category:
General

How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft

How many wishes can it grant?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 08:08 am
Infinite Craft Goldfish with other ingredients around it
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making a Goldfish is one of the easiest things in Infinite Craft. Just add a bunch of Water, and eventually, you get Fish, then a Goldfish. Here’s how to make a Goldfish in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Goldfish recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Goldfish recipe
Lots of Water and a bit of Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Goldfish in Infinite Craftcombine Fishbowl and Fire. Honestly, I think this combination should make Fish Stew, but I’m not the one who created this game. Since Fish and Fire already makes Sushi, I guess you have to heat up the Fishbowl. Logic aside, getting a Fishbowl is pretty easy. Just follow this simple recipe.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Water=Lake
Lake+Lake=Ocean
Ocean+Water=Fish
Fish+Water=Fishbowl
FishbowlFire=Goldfish

Fun Goldfish combinations in Infinite Craft

I thought combining Goldfish with other ingredients might give you wishes from other ingredients, but that wasn’t the case. Still, you can get a bunch of fun items by combining Goldfish with other things. Here are a few I was able to get.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Goldfish+Emo=Emoji
Goldfish+Goldfish=Pond
Goldfish+Mountain Range=Mount Fuji
Goldfish+J-RPG=Moogle
GoldfishPerson=Mermaid
Goldfish+Flappy Bird=Flappy Fish
Goldfish+Whale=Shark
Goldfish+Bar=Barracuda (clever)
Goldfish+Phoenix=Dragon
Goldfish+Holy Water=Pope
Goldfish+Game=Fishing
Goldfish+King=Kingfish
Goldfish+People=Aquarium
Goldfish+Man=Aquaman
Goldfish+Paradise=Heaven
Goldfish+Mine=Gold
Goldfish+Storm=Rainbow
related content
Read Article All Unicorn Overlord voice actors and cast
A screenshot of the Unicorn Overlord characters in a town with buildings in tones of green and blue.
Category:
General
General
All Unicorn Overlord voice actors and cast
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Epic Games hack was completely fake, ransomware group admits
Fortnite Chapter five
Category:
General
General
Epic Games hack was completely fake, ransomware group admits
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to make Rose in Infinite Craft
rose recipe in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Rose in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Unicorn Overlord voice actors and cast
A screenshot of the Unicorn Overlord characters in a town with buildings in tones of green and blue.
Category:
General
General
All Unicorn Overlord voice actors and cast
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 4, 2024
Read Article Epic Games hack was completely fake, ransomware group admits
Fortnite Chapter five
Category:
General
General
Epic Games hack was completely fake, ransomware group admits
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 4, 2024
Read Article How to make Rose in Infinite Craft
rose recipe in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Rose in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 4, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.