How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft

Making a Goldfish is one of the easiest things in Infinite Craft. Just add a bunch of Water, and eventually, you get Fish, then a Goldfish. Here’s how to make a Goldfish in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Goldfish recipe in Infinite Craft

Lots of Water and a bit of Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Goldfish in Infinite Craft, combine Fishbowl and Fire. Honestly, I think this combination should make Fish Stew, but I’m not the one who created this game. Since Fish and Fire already makes Sushi, I guess you have to heat up the Fishbowl. Logic aside, getting a Fishbowl is pretty easy. Just follow this simple recipe.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Ocean + Water = Fish Fish + Water = Fishbowl Fishbowl + Fire = Goldfish

Fun Goldfish combinations in Infinite Craft

I thought combining Goldfish with other ingredients might give you wishes from other ingredients, but that wasn’t the case. Still, you can get a bunch of fun items by combining Goldfish with other things. Here are a few I was able to get.