How to make Goldfish in Infinite Craft

Making a Goldfish is one of the easiest things in Infinite Craft. Just add a bunch of Water, and eventually, you get Fish, then a Goldfish. Here’s how to make a Goldfish in Infinite Craft.
Goldfish recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a Goldfish in Infinite Craft, combine Fishbowl and Fire. Honestly, I think this combination should make Fish Stew, but I’m not the one who created this game. Since Fish and Fire already makes Sushi, I guess you have to heat up the Fishbowl. Logic aside, getting a Fishbowl is pretty easy. Just follow this simple recipe.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Lake
|+
|Lake
|=
|Ocean
|Ocean
|+
|Water
|=
|Fish
|Fish
|+
|Water
|=
|Fishbowl
|Fishbowl
|+
|Fire
|=
|Goldfish
Fun Goldfish combinations in Infinite Craft
I thought combining Goldfish with other ingredients might give you wishes from other ingredients, but that wasn’t the case. Still, you can get a bunch of fun items by combining Goldfish with other things. Here are a few I was able to get.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Goldfish
|+
|Emo
|=
|Emoji
|Goldfish
|+
|Goldfish
|=
|Pond
|Goldfish
|+
|Mountain Range
|=
|Mount Fuji
|Goldfish
|+
|J-RPG
|=
|Moogle
|Goldfish
|+
|Person
|=
|Mermaid
|Goldfish
|+
|Flappy Bird
|=
|Flappy Fish
|Goldfish
|+
|Whale
|=
|Shark
|Goldfish
|+
|Bar
|=
|Barracuda (clever)
|Goldfish
|+
|Phoenix
|=
|Dragon
|Goldfish
|+
|Holy Water
|=
|Pope
|Goldfish
|+
|Game
|=
|Fishing
|Goldfish
|+
|King
|=
|Kingfish
|Goldfish
|+
|People
|=
|Aquarium
|Goldfish
|+
|Man
|=
|Aquaman
|Goldfish
|+
|Paradise
|=
|Heaven
|Goldfish
|+
|Mine
|=
|Gold
|Goldfish
|+
|Storm
|=
|Rainbow