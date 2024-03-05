How to make Adult in Infinite Craft

There are many different types of Humans in Infinite Craft, but unlocking one can lead to other and more unique combinations—with Adult being the best one to use if you want to open up even more recipe doors.
You can make so many different types of humans that it’s hard to know where it ends. With this being Infinite Craft, the things you can create are truly infinite, but there are certain basic elements you can craft to make your life easier in finding as many as possible.
The process of making an Adult isn’t difficult. So, what steps do you need to take to get there?
Adult recipe in Infinite Craft
Strangely, the path to adulthood is simple. Combining Teenager and Child is the quickest way to get Adult in Infinite Craft. While you can get it through making Adam and Eve, you can skip the creation of humans and jump straight to making an Adult by using Whales, of all things.
Using our method, it takes just 10 steps to create an Adult, and you create the whole family in the process.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Mountain
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fjord
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Water
|+
|Fjord
|=
|Whale
|Dust
|+
|Whale
|=
|Sperm
|Dust
|+
|Sperm
|=
|Baby
|Baby
|+
|Baby
|=
|Child
|Child
|+
|Baby
|=
|Teenager
|Teenager
|+
|Child
|=
|Adult
What can you make with Adult in Infinite Craft?
You can make lots of things with Adult in Infinite Craft, as it’s one of the most used elements you can possess. Just throw Adult at everything and see what it leads to.
Here are a few of my personal favorites.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Adult
|+
|God
|=
|Zeus
|Adult
|+
|Family
|=
|Parent
|Adult
|+
|Peter Pan
|=
|Tinkerbell
|Adult
|+
|Pokémon
|=
|Trainer
|Adult
|+
|Queen
|=
|King
Experiment with Adult yourself and figure out what other combinations you can make on your journey to find a First Discovery.