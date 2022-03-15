How to make a Grindstone in Minecraft

Minecraft can be a grind if you constantly need to create new tools and items, especially if they’re made from rare ores and materials. Thankfully, multiple items can repair damaged tools to help prevent wasting your raw materials. One of these items is the Grindstone, which should be included in every base.

Grindstones in Minecraft allow you to repair tools, preventing you from wasting materials to create a new one. This works differently from an Anvil since you need another of the same type to repair the original item. You can also disenchant items, allowing you to remove enchantments and receive the experience. This can help you get rid of useless items without wasting precious experience. You can’t repair enchanted items with a Grindstone, so remember to also keep an Anvil around.

Enchanted books can be disenchanted with the Grindstone, and you can repair other items like armor, fishing rods, bows, and several others with a Grindstone, so remember this option before crafting a new item. A Grindstone also gives a Villager the Weapon Smith trade, which can be beneficial if you are building a village with access to every trade or looking to buy specific items.

Grindstones are easy to create and only require a few materials: Sticks, a Stone Slab, and Wooden Planks. To get Stone, you can either put Cobblestone in a Smelter or mine Stone with a pickaxe with the Silk Touch enchantment. After you acquire Stone, create a Stone Slab by placing three stones in a straight line in the crafting interface.

Sticks are easy to acquire since you only need to place two Wooden Planks on top of each other in the crafting menu. You’ll need two Sticks for a Grindstone, but feel free to make extra since they’re a useful item in Minecraft. The last item you need is two Wooden Planks, so save a couple to ensure you have all the items for the Grindstone.

Now that you have all of the necessary items, place a Stone Slab between two Sticks in the Crafting Menu. Place the Wooden Slabs beneath each Stick, which will allow you to create a Grindstone.

Grindstones can be placed in different orientations, meaning you can attach them to walls, ceilings, or simply on the ground. Feel free to get creative with your placement to match the space in your base or home.