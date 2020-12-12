How to link EA account between Xbox and PlayStation

Linking your EA account to your Xbox Gamertag and PlayStation Network Online ID is the first thing you need to do to enjoy the online portion of EA games. This also allows you to save your progress, but it is important to know that the progress does not track across different platforms.

Connecting your gaming profiles to your EA account can be daunting, but this brief breakdown will get you back in the game in no time.

Create an EA account

The first thing you will need before linking your gaming profiles is an EA account. New players can create an account here. But if you are unsure if you already have an account, you can log in on the EA website to check. If you don’t remember the email used to create the account, try using the same email associated with your gaming profiles, as it is likely the same email address.

A password will also be required to log in to your EA account, but you can reset it if necessary. An email will be sent to the associated account. Make sure to check your spam or junk folders for the link to reset your password.

If you receive the link to reset your password, you can log in to your account and continue the process. If not, repeat the first step with another email address. Once you have successfully logged into your EA account, check the About Me section to see your connected accounts.

Your Xbox Gamertags and PlayStation Network Online IDs will appear in this section, but a Nintendo Switch Account will not.

How to link accounts

Now that you have created or logged into your account, you can focus on connecting your other gaming profiles. Most EA games will prompt players to log in to their EA account when they launch the game or play online modes.

Players must enter the same email address and password used to login into their EA account when prompted. If the same email address is used for an EA account and a platform account, both should automatically connect. To make sure your accounts are connected successfully, return to the About Me section of your EA Account to make sure they are listed.

Once this process is complete, you should be good to go. But some older EA games will prompt players to sign in, and playing on a new console or upgrading to the next generation of a console may require you also to sign in. Changing your Gamertag or PlayStation Network ID can also cause you to sign in again.

The EA Help website also provides the option of signing into your gaming accounts directly on the website. This is another simple way to connect your accounts, but you will need your login information for your gaming profiles. Click the login button at the top of any help page to begin the process.

Now that you have connected your EA account to your Xbox Gamertag and PlayStation Network Online ID, you can enjoy EA games and track your progress.