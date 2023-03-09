You can now voice chat through Discord on the PS5!

When gaming, talking with your team and coordinating your plays is critical to winning. Unfortunately, there was no way for you to speak to your friends or other players through Discord on your PlayStation 5—until now.

In the latest PlayStation 5 update, you can now voice chat with players on other gaming platforms through Discord on your PS5. However, you must install the latest update and have linked your Discord and PlayStation accounts to make this work.

So, how do you join Discord on PS5?

How to join Discord on PS5

Once you’ve installed the latest update, which features the ability to use Discord on your console, you’ll need to link your two accounts.

To link your Discord with your PlayStation, you must:

Navigate to Settings, Users and Accounts, and Linked Services on your console.

Select the Discord option

Input your Discord username and password

Connect your two accounts

Or you can connect your accounts through Discord’s ‘Connections’ section.

It takes us 56 seconds to explain how to hop into Discord voice channels from your @PlayStation 5 console.



Now available and 100% rolled out for everyone, so start linking those accounts~ pic.twitter.com/y75SN9EW68 — Discord (@discord) March 9, 2023

With your two accounts connected, you can now join Discord on PS5.

To do that, you must:

Open the Discord app, either on your mobile or computer

Start or join a voice channel

Select the option to join on PlayStation, and then select your PS5 console from the list. To see this, you’ll need to swipe up if you’re using the Discord mobile app.

As soon as your PS5 connects with your voice channel, a notification will appear on your PS5 console screen.

On the PS5 notification, select ‘View Discord Voice Chat’ to open the Discord voice chat card. You can also select the voice chat card in the control center

To chat with the other members in your channel, use your controller’s built-in mic or a headset.

Joining Discord on the PS5 is a fairly straightforward process, just make sure your accounts are linked and then join your friends in a voice chat channel.