Ark: Survival Ascended has plenty of content for players to explore, and some of it may require the help of a tribe to complete.

Tribes in Ark: Survival Ascended let players work together to build, tame creatures, tackle bosses, and more, while preventing friendly fire and making tamed creatures non-hostile to allies.

On PvP servers, tribes are especially important to survival to fend off threats from other players, so it’s worth getting to grips with the process quickly.

How to create a tribe in Ark: Survival Ascended

Creating a tribe in Ark: Survival Ascended works the same way as it did in Ark: Survival Evolved and is easy to do. The feature is also accessible immediately at the start of any game.

First, open your inventory and navigate to Tribe Management, which is where you can find the options to create, manage, rename, or leave your tribe.

How to invite players to a tribe in Ark: Survival Ascended

Tribes can work toward common goals. Image via Studio Wildcard

To invite players to a tribe in Ark: Survival Ascended, look at a player and hold the action key. On PC, the key is E, on Xbox, it’s Y, and on PlayStation, it’s Triangle. This brings up the interaction wheel, where you can select the option to invite a player to your tribe.

If you are the owner of the tribe, you will automatically have the privilege to do this as a Tribe Admin. However, if you are not the owner, you will need to be given admin privileges.

To make another member of your tribe an Admin, open the Tribe Management menu, select the player’s name, and choose “Make this member an admin”.

How to join a tribe in Ark: Survival Ascended

To accept an invitation to join a tribe in Ark: Survival Ascended, open the interaction menu while looking at the player who invited you. On PC, press E, on Xbox, press Y, and on PlayStation, press Triangle.

You’ll then need to hold your cursor over the invitation until the timer finishes. Once completed, you will have joined the tribe.

About the author