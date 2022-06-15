Discord allows players to come together with friends and form communities for games or subjects they like. When you launch Discord, you can take a quick look at your friends list, see what everyone’s playing, and maybe even consider joining them.

The Game Activity feature allows players to share the game or the app they’re using, essentially turning them into a beacon. While some players will appreciate the company, others may prefer keeping it to themselves, which can make them look for ways to avoid any unwanted attention.

If you’d like to continue your solo journey in your favorite title and kick back in your fortress of solitude, you’ll need to hide what game you’re playing on Discord.

How to hide what game you’re playing on Discord

Launch Discord.

Click on the small cog icon on the bottom left of your screen.

Select “Activity Status” on the left column.

Turn off “Display current activity as a status message.”

Screengrab via Discord Screengrab via Discord Screengrab via Discord

Once you disable this feature, Discord will stop broadcasting your activities as your status message.

How to hide what game you’re playing on Discord mobile

Unlike its PC version, Discord won’t display the game you’re playing as your status message on mobile devices. It’ll still update your status when you’re attending a Stage, however, and you can also turn that off by following the steps above and disabling “Display current activity as a status message.”

Even if you disable Activity Status on Discord, your friends may still see what you’re playing on your dedicated gaming platform. If you’re looking for complete anonymity, you’ll also need to set yourself offline on Steam, Epic Launcher, etc.