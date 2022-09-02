How to gift a Battle Pass in Warzone | Can you gift COD Points?

In the Call of Duty universe, there are few things more valuable than COD Points. This in-game currency has been around the franchise for over a decade, but they’ve changed over time. COD Points started out as an earnable currency used for Wager matches in the original Black Ops. But, they were then transformed beginning in Black Ops 3 as a currency that players could buy to purchase in-game items.

Since then, they’ve largely remained the same, and they’ve only grown more valuable over the years. They became especially valuable when the Battle Pass system came to Call of Duty in 2018.

The Battle Pass is where players can unlock over 100 items in the course of one season. There’s a free version that allows players to unlock a fraction of that, and then the premium version that lets players unlock it all. Of course, the premium version costs some COD Points, which in turn costs players real-life money.

As of right now, Warzone is the most popular game fans want to unlock this content for. One popular question that has arisen from the community over the years is whether or not they can give another player the Battle Pass in Warzone, or at the very least some COD Points.

Gifting the Battle Pass and COD Points in Warzone

As of 2021, players can gift another player the Battle Pass in Warzone or another main series Call of Duty title. There are two ways of going about this, and one such way is specific to Warzone. Open up your Warzone application and navigate to the Battle Pass screen.

From here, press the “Gift Battle Pass” option if you’re on PC. If you’re on console, then press Y/Triangle. Upon doing this, a screen will pop up that prompts players to enable Two-Factor Authentication on their Activision account. If you’ve done this previously, you can skip this step and press “Already Set Up.”

If you don’t, then select “Continue” and follow the steps to set it up.

Once Two-Factor Authentication has been enabled, you will be able to gift the Battle Pass to any one of your friends in Warzone. But, there’s also a way to gift the Battle Pass across any game using the Companion App.

In order to do this, players need to download the Call of Duty Companion App on a mobile device. Players also need to ensure they have been friends with the person they are gifting the Battle Pass to for at least seven days. Finally, players will need to enable Two-Factor Authentication on their Activision account.

Once all of that has been done, log into your Activision account on the Call of Duty Companion App. From there, click the “player” tab located at the bottom of the screen.

This will bring up a screen where the box “Gift Battle Pass” will come up. Click on that, select the friend you want to gift the Battle Pass to, and complete any monetary transaction required.

The main factor to take away from either process is you will need to enable Two-Factor Authentication on your Activision account. This requires a mobile device with a phone number, so if you don’t have that, you won’t be able to gift any Battle Pass.