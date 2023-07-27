Remnant 2 is probably one of the most stupid games I’ve ever played—but in a sort of good way.

It’s too difficult and has too many secrets, but that’s what adds flavor to it. Sometimes, though, it all goes too far, like forcing you to wait 90 real-world minutes to get the special handgun, Meridian. I decided to inflict this quest upon myself to tell you that yes, it’s real. It’s a literal 90-minute wait.

Some people will probably want to wait that long because the Meridian is a grenade launcher that deals heavy damage in a decent area. The mod that comes with it is also a rocket launcher that can shoot far and explode anything from a distance. It’s a cool gun. If you’re patient, it can be yours too.

Meridian exact location in Remnant 2

The Meridian is hidden inside a secret passage in any of the three sewer dungeons in Losomn. Once you find and enter this passage, you will see a tunnel on a wall that you can’t reach, and that’s where Meridian is. To get there, you will have to fill the room with water that will come from the big pipe blocked by an enemy.

Start a run in Losomn, where you should have access to one of the sewer dungeons: The Great Sewers, Tiller’s Rest, or Haverter’s Reach. I did it in The Great Sewers, but any of the others will work as well.

In The Great Sewers, the hidden passage is close to the Worldstone. Image by Dot Esports

How to reach the Meridian (and when to wait 90 minutes)

Here’s a full step-by-step guide on how to get the Meridian.

Enter The Great Sewers, Tiller’s Rest, or Haverter’s Reach dungeons. My run was in The Great Sewers, but any of the others will work as well. Fully explore the side areas of the dungeon after each big tunnel. Look for small passages on the edges of the map until you find stairs hidden behind a small turn. Climb them up and look for a hole in the wall hidden behind crates and barrels. Smash them. Enter the area and jump on the center platforms. Kill all enemies in the area. Look for a big pipe with an Orange Ooze blocking it. Shoot the Ooze until it’s dead and water starts flowing from the pipe. Wait 90 real-world minutes. Yes, I’m serious. I did it and counted 90 full minutes. Some players say you can exit the map and do other stuff in that time window, but I didn’t want to risk it and stayed with the game open doing other stuff while I waited. Carefully jump on the wood planks in front of the center platform until you enter the tunnel on the wall. After you jump, hold backward to prevent your character from rolling out of the planks. Explore the small room inside the wall and grab the Meridian on the ground.

I recorded the video below to show you what the area looks like once you’re on the last plank and ready to jump into the wall. The Meridian is a purple glow on the ground you can’t miss.

The precise location of the Meridian in the sewers in Losomn. Video by Dot Esports

Meridian full stats and weapon mod

Here’s the description, damage, magazine size, and other weapon stats of the Meridian in Remnant 2:

Description : Fires volatile grenades that explode on direct contact with enemies and deal AoE damage within four meters. Dormant grenades eventually explode and can also be shot to detonate early.

: Fires volatile grenades that explode on direct contact with enemies and deal AoE damage within four meters. Dormant grenades eventually explode and can also be shot to detonate early. Damage: 82

82 RPS : 1.9

: 1.9 Magazine size : Five

: Five Max ammo : 40

: 40 Ideal range : 15 meters

: 15 meters Falloff range : 30 meters

: 30 meters Critical Hit Chance : Doesn’t crit

: Doesn’t crit Weak Spot Damage Bonus : No bonus damage

: No bonus damage Stagger modifier: Zero percent

Meridian comes with a weapon mod, Screamer, which cannot be changed or removed from it. It “fires a high-powered rocket that deals up to 200 damage within 2.5 meters” and requires 650 Mod Power to be used.

Since the Meridian is a grenade launcher, it deals damage with explosions, which is why it deals no critical or weak spot damage. Below, you will find a video of my Handler using the weapon and its mod in the firing range at Ward 13.

The Meridian is great for area damage. Video by Dot Esports

About the author