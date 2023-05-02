How to get rewire kits in Redfall

With Redfall being developed by Arkane Studios, there are certain staples you can come to expect in terms of stealth and hidden areas. For example, players will often get access to unique areas with special tools like lockpicks and the ability to hack devices with rewire tools. Fortunately, they can be found in a variety of places throughout the game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find rewire kits in Redfall to help you beat the game faster.

Where to find rewire kits in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll begin finding rewire kits as soon as you get off the ferry as they have the chance to spawn randomly in bags, toolboxes, and other containers. If you’re looking for a guaranteed spawn, you should head to safehouses. We found that they will be sold there for currency. One example is the Lost & Found shop next to the Reverend at the firehouse.

Related: What time does Redfall release?

These kits will help you get through locked devices and other beneficial areas that may provide new information or unlock an area where you can find a collectible. Whatever the reason, it’s one of the core tools that Arkane has relied on. Players can only carry a limited amount, so make sure you stock up before you go out into the world.

Fortunately for players, you can get currency while you’re also looking for rewire kits in the wild since anything you pick up that you can’t use will be converted into currency. Once you have enough, simply go back to one of the main safehouses to restock.