How to get Pupa Leather in Grounded

As you reach the lategame in Grounded, you’ll need to make Pupa Leather to get better weapons, armor, and tools, like the Black Ox Hammer, the strongest hammer. With stronger bugs on the way as you reach the Upper Yard, you’ll need to craft better equipment.

How to find Pupa in Grounded

It’s a long way from where you started. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find Pupas hanging upside down under the deck of the Large Shed, near the bicycle. You can find it in a few other places, but it’s guaranteed below the deck. The pupa is the stage between the larva and the adult life of an insect. They are small and fragile in real life, but in Grounded, you’ll need Tear III equipment to break them.

How to make Pupa Leather in Grounded

Pupas are small, but hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Termite Axe must be equipped to attack the Pupa and get Pupa Hide. Analyze the Pupa Hide to unlock the Pupa Leather recipe. You can make Pupa Leather in two ways: With the Workbench and with the Jerky Rack.

You need five Pupa Hide if you use a workbench, but only one Pupa Hide if you hang it in the Jerky Rack. You should already have the recipe unlocked by this point, but if you don’t, you have to analyze a Bombardier Part to unlock the recipe and craft it with five Bombardier Parts and six Crude Ropes.

What you can make with Pupa Leather in Grounded

Now that you have Pupa Leather, you can complete 14 recipes including armor, weapons, a tool, and even a consumable item. Here are all the items you can make with Pupa Leather in Grounded.