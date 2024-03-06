How to get Pupa Leather in Grounded

As you reach the lategame in Grounded, you’ll need to make Pupa Leather to get better weapons, armor, and tools, like the Black Ox Hammer, the strongest hammer. With stronger bugs on the way as you reach the Upper Yard, you’ll need to craft better equipment.
How to find Pupa in Grounded
You’ll find Pupas hanging upside down under the deck of the Large Shed, near the bicycle. You can find it in a few other places, but it’s guaranteed below the deck. The pupa is the stage between the larva and the adult life of an insect. They are small and fragile in real life, but in Grounded, you’ll need Tear III equipment to break them.
How to make Pupa Leather in Grounded
The Termite Axe must be equipped to attack the Pupa and get Pupa Hide. Analyze the Pupa Hide to unlock the Pupa Leather recipe. You can make Pupa Leather in two ways: With the Workbench and with the Jerky Rack.
You need five Pupa Hide if you use a workbench, but only one Pupa Hide if you hang it in the Jerky Rack. You should already have the recipe unlocked by this point, but if you don’t, you have to analyze a Bombardier Part to unlock the recipe and craft it with five Bombardier Parts and six Crude Ropes.
What you can make with Pupa Leather in Grounded
Now that you have Pupa Leather, you can complete 14 recipes including armor, weapons, a tool, and even a consumable item. Here are all the items you can make with Pupa Leather in Grounded.
|Item
|Type
|Recipe
|Assassin’s Chestplate
|Armor
|– 10 Pupa Leather
– Two Mantis Chunk
– One Mantis Claw
|Black Ox Burger
|Consumable
|– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Black Ox Part
– Five Tough Gunk
|Black Ox Hammer
|Tool
|– Two Pupa Leather
-One Black Ox Horn
– Five Black Ox Part
|Black Ox Harness
|Armor
|– One Pupa Leather
– Four Black Ox Part
– Four Lint Rope
|Black Ox Helm
|Armor
|– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Black Ox Horn
– Three Black Ox Part
|Charcoal Canteen
|Utility
|– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Lint Rope
– Three EverChar Coal Chunk
|Fire Ant Club
|Weapon
|– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Fire Ant Mandibles
– Four Fire Ant Part
|Fire Ant Shield
|Weapon
|– Four Pupa Leather
– 10 Fire Ant Part
– Two Fire Ant Head
|Fluffy Pupa Hat
|Armor
|– Three Pupa Leather
– 10 Dust Mite Fuzz
|Moth Leggings
|Armor
|– Two Pupa Leather
– Four Moth Fuzz
– Four Pond Moss
|Moth Robe
|Armor
|– Three Pupa Leather
– Five Moth Fuzz
– Five Lint Rope
|Roly Poly Breastplate
|Armor
|– Seven Pupa Leather
– Four Roly Poly Shell
– Two Roly Poly Part
|Roly Poly Helmet
|Armor
|-Five Pupa Leather
– Five Lint Rope
– Three Roly Poly Shell
|Scythe Of Blossoms
|Weapon
|– Five Pupa Leather
– Five Rust
– Five Lint Rope
– Four Mantis Chunk
– Two Mantis Claw