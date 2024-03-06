Category:
How to get Pupa Leather in Grounded

Time to get better equipment.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Mar 5, 2024 10:49 pm
Ally in fornt of several chests on a shelf in Grounded.
As you reach the lategame in Grounded, you’ll need to make Pupa Leather to get better weapons, armor, and tools, like the Black Ox Hammer, the strongest hammer. With stronger bugs on the way as you reach the Upper Yard, you’ll need to craft better equipment.

How to find Pupa in Grounded

The backyard in Grounded.
It’s a long way from where you started. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find Pupas hanging upside down under the deck of the Large Shed, near the bicycle. You can find it in a few other places, but it’s guaranteed below the deck. The pupa is the stage between the larva and the adult life of an insect. They are small and fragile in real life, but in Grounded, you’ll need Tear III equipment to break them.

How to make Pupa Leather in Grounded

A Grounded player holding a torch and looking at a pupa in Grounded.
Pupas are small, but hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Termite Axe must be equipped to attack the Pupa and get Pupa Hide. Analyze the Pupa Hide to unlock the Pupa Leather recipe. You can make Pupa Leather in two ways: With the Workbench and with the Jerky Rack.

You need five Pupa Hide if you use a workbench, but only one Pupa Hide if you hang it in the Jerky Rack. You should already have the recipe unlocked by this point, but if you don’t, you have to analyze a Bombardier Part to unlock the recipe and craft it with five Bombardier Parts and six Crude Ropes.

What you can make with Pupa Leather in Grounded

Now that you have Pupa Leather, you can complete 14 recipes including armor, weapons, a tool, and even a consumable item. Here are all the items you can make with Pupa Leather in Grounded.

ItemTypeRecipe
Assassin’s ChestplateArmor– 10 Pupa Leather
– Two Mantis Chunk
– One Mantis Claw
Black Ox BurgerConsumable– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Black Ox Part
– Five Tough Gunk
Black Ox HammerTool– Two Pupa Leather
-One Black Ox Horn
– Five Black Ox Part
Black Ox HarnessArmor– One Pupa Leather
– Four Black Ox Part
– Four Lint Rope
Black Ox HelmArmor– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Black Ox Horn
– Three Black Ox Part
Charcoal CanteenUtility– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Lint Rope
– Three EverChar Coal Chunk
Fire Ant ClubWeapon– Two Pupa Leather
– Two Fire Ant Mandibles
– Four Fire Ant Part
Fire Ant ShieldWeapon– Four Pupa Leather
– 10 Fire Ant Part
– Two Fire Ant Head
Fluffy Pupa HatArmor– Three Pupa Leather
– 10 Dust Mite Fuzz
Moth LeggingsArmor– Two Pupa Leather
– Four Moth Fuzz
– Four Pond Moss
Moth RobeArmor– Three Pupa Leather
– Five Moth Fuzz
– Five Lint Rope
Roly Poly BreastplateArmor– Seven Pupa Leather
– Four Roly Poly Shell
– Two Roly Poly Part
Roly Poly HelmetArmor-Five Pupa Leather
– Five Lint Rope
– Three Roly Poly Shell
Scythe Of BlossomsWeapon– Five Pupa Leather
– Five Rust
– Five Lint Rope
– Four Mantis Chunk
– Two Mantis Claw
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.