How to get tier 3 tools in Grounded

Take on all the insects in your yard.

Fans of survival games, prepare to shrink down to an ant’s size and live a bug’s life. Grounded provides people the chance to shrink their problems down to a minuscule level, but there’s an issue—spiders are now bigger than you.

Now you’re a bite-sized human, how are you going to protect yourself? Surely you’ll need some top-tier equipment to handle enemies in the land of the ants.

Blades of grass tower above you, spiders lurk around each and every corner, and water droplets can crush your tiny little body, but with your tier three items, your problems are even smaller.

These tier-three tools are essential in keeping you safe and taking down some of the most dangerous enemies. They are the highest tier of Grounded tools, after all.

How do I get tier three tools in Grounded?

Tier three tools are the pièce de résistance of items in the Grounded world. They can break through any obstacle, letting you harvest the hardest material in the yard. To get yourself started in your quest to acquire all the tier-three tools, get your tiny hands on the Termite Axe.

The Termite Axe is a tier three axe, which can also be a weapon of course. But to find this bad boy, you’ll have to take on the termites.

Take down a few, and the Termite Axe is within reach.

To create a Termite Axe in your Grounded playthrough you’ll need:

4 Tough Gunk

2 Termite Chompers

2 Crow Feather Piece

Once you’ve gathered these items, you can create your first Termite Axe. Then you’re virtually unstoppable in Grounded—at least when you’re swinging your axe.