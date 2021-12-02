How to get Prime Gaming loot on Twitch

Amazon’s Prime Gaming makes the subscription service more than worth it, even if you don’t watch Prime shows or order items frequently on the platform. The amount of free loot you’ll be able to grab via Prime Gaming will pay for the subscription by itself. But there are a few steps that you’ll need to complete to claim your loot on various platforms.

Players looking to claim Prime Gaming loot on Twitch will need to link their Amazon and Twitch accounts together to get started.

How to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts together

Log into Amazon Gaming and Twitch on their respective websites.

Navigate your account settings on Prime Gaming.

Once you’re there, select Connect a Twitch account. Since you already logged into your Twitch account in the first step, the linking process should automatically conclude. If you used a different browser, however, you may need to log into your Twitch account once again.



How to claim Prime Gaming loot on Twitch

After linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts, you’ll become eligible to claim Prime Gaming loot rewards on Twitch.

To claim the rewards you choose, you’ll need to log into Twitch and click on the Crown icon in the top right corner of your screen, next to the inbox and whisper tabs.

All the rewards you can claim will show up after choosing the Crown icon and selecting Claim will allow you to claim them for your account. Depending on the game of your choice, you’ll also need to link your Twitch with the account you use to play the title. If you’re claiming a reward for a title on Epic Games, for example, you’ll need to link your Epic Games account with your Twitch account.

Picking up your loot inside the game will depend on the title. Chances are the rewards will just be added to your inventory or you’ll receive them in the form of mail or a gift.