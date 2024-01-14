How to get Golden Tickets in Anno 1800

Grand Gallery Ornaments contain several of the best items in Anno 1800, but you can only purchase them with a special currency: Golden Tickets. Given some items can cost up to 200 Golden Tickets, so you should understand how to acquire them fast.

In Anno 1800, there are tons of elements you need to keep a close eye on. A huge part of Anno 1800 is keeping your city running and your citizens happy, while staying up-to-date with the evolving technology of the industrial revolution. Grand Gallery Ornaments can help with this, but first, you need to get the correct currency.

Where to get Golden Tickets in Anno 1800

Golden Tickets are used to purchase basic items for various building purposes. Image by Ubisoft

There are a couple of ways you can acquire Golden Tickets in Anno 1800. The first and most straightforward method is by completing Scenarios that award Golden Tickets.

A Clash of Couriers, Pride and Peddlers, and other Scenarios give Golden Tickets as a reward for reaching any victory condition. You can also attempt to complete Badges, which are optional side activities, for even more tickets.

You can also get Golden Tickets from the World’s Fair by going to the Annoversary tab. Here, you can spend large sums of in-game money to obtain either a Modest, Large, or Sumptuous chest. These chests give uncommon to legendary items, fireworks, and Golden Tickets. You won’t get as many Golden Tickets as you would farming Scenarios, but it’s still an easy way to earn more currency.

Finally, you can also download community mods such as Earn More Golden Tickets to get an extra boost every time you either complete a Scenario or purchase an Annoversary chest. Given how many Golden Tickets you are likely to spend on some of the more basic items in the Grand Gallery Ornaments, this mod is definitely worth downloading.