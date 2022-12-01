How to get and apply trinkets in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

A lovely little trinket for your service to the God Emperor.

Mowing down hordes of corrupted foes in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is certainly fun. You and your squadmates can each form your own playstyle with four different classes each with their own trait/talent tree, plus different combinations of ranged and melee weapons.

But what’s better than having fun and playing well? Doing so while looking good too. Darktide features a handful of different cosmetic options; players can equip skins for their weapons and uniform, plus special frames and outlines for each class.

In addition to that, players can earn trinkets that attach to their weapons, like gun buddies in VALORANT or weapon charms in Call of Duty.

Here’s how you can unlock and equip those trinkets yourself.

How to earn trinkets in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

It seems the most straightforward way of getting trinkets is by completing Penances, Darktide‘s in-game achievement/challenge trackers.

Each Penance falls under a certain category, focusing on goals like mission completion, weapon proficiency, item usage, and playing offensively and defensively.

Image via Fatshark

For several of these Penance categories, you’ll need to complete several Penances in the respective category to unlock that Trinket. The good news is Penance tracking is tied to an account, not a specific character, so you don’t have to accomplish all of them with one single operative.

How to equip trinkets in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

Once you have unlocked a trinket, here’s how you can equip one.

Image via Fatshark

Open the menu, click on the Operator screen, and go into your Loadout. Head to the weapon you want to equip a trinket onto, then go to Appearance (C on the keyboard).

By default, you should see the different camo skins you can equip for that weapon, but you’ll want to click on the trinket icon on the top left of the screen, above and to the right of the word Appearance.

Select the trinket you want to apply, and equip, then hit Confirm.