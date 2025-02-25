How to get a Spirit Key in Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum Spirit Keys are an essential tool for exploring the Netherworld. Without them, certain areas in the spooky lands are blocked off, making any potential museum exhibits unreachable. Find out below how to unlock the Spirit Key in Two Point Museum.

How to unlock Spirit Keys in Two Point Museum

If you have just unlocked the Wailon Lodge Paranormal Museum and Hotel and unlocked the Netherworld, you will notice that some pathways are blocked. These pathways require a Spirit Key—but what is this mysterious item and how do you unlock it?

Unfortunately, Two Point Museum doesn’t immediately tell you where or when you unlock the Spirit Key; you only need it to explore the Netherworld further. The Spirit Key is an Expedition Cargo Item project where you can have a Janitor craft in the Workshop. The only problem is that it is not available until you reach Curator Class II and have gained a two-star rating at your first museum, Memento Mile.

After setting up Wailon Lodge and filling it with every exhibit possible, head back to Memento Mile to level up your first museum further. You’ll need Memento Mile to gain a second Star Rating, which may take some time. Focus on completing your objectives, and soon, Memento Mile will gain a second star and so will your Curator Class.

How to craft and use a Spirit Key

To craft a Spirit Key, you need a Workshop. You should already have a Workshop at Wailon Lodge, but if you haven’t yet built one, now is the time. The Workshop requires space of at least 4 x 4 and costs $15,500 to build. Inside, you will need a Janitor with a Workshop qualification to craft the projects and to keep the Workstation in good working condition.

You can craft the Spirit Key for $10,000. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click on the Workstation and select Create A Project. Multiple types of projects are available, including Interactive Displays and Expedition Cargo Items. Select Expedition Cargo Items and find Spirit Key. The Spirit Key costs $10,000 and takes 60 days to craft.

To use the Spirit Key, select an expedition in the Netherworld that requires a key to unlock the pathway. Add it as your Cargo Item. You can only take one Cargo Item on an expedition, so your staff may come back injured, ill, or not return at all. Check the Expedition events to see what may occur while they are away, if applicable, add a staff member with skills to combat any negative events. Once the Spirit Key has unlocked a new pathway, the key is used up, and another must be crafted for future expeditions.

For more Two Point Museum curator tips, check out how to unlock more museums and how to cure curses.

