How to fix XDefiant not loading, stuck on loading screen

This problem better not make it to the full release.

Ubisoft’s highly-anticipated free-to-play first-person shooter XDefiant is closing in on its full release. In the meantime, the game has been offering players an exhilarating experience in a variety of game modes in its beta stages.

Given how limited access can be for beta periods, most players aim to make the most out of their time but there can be errors and bugs that may prevent them from logging into the game.

During the alpha and beta tests of XDefiant, fans found themselves getting stuck on loading screens. Loading into matches or the game itself turned into a gamble at times since it wasn’t clear why XDefiant was getting stuck.

Even after multiple alpha and beta stages, the bug still seems to continue haunting the players, and there are a few solution methods you can try out until Ubisoft finally rolls out a permanent fix before the game’s official release.

Common fixes for XDefiant not loading or stuck on loading screen

Restart XDefiant. Verify the integrity of game files. Reinstall XDefiant. Launch XDefiant with admin rights. Install any pending driver and software updates.

While it may sound counterintuitive, restarting XDefiant is the best way to get unstuck from a loading screen. This creates a pattern, however, and you’ll need to continuously restart XDefiant whenever you get stuck on a loading screen.

If the bug persists, you can try verifying the game’s files and even reinstalling it to make sure there aren’t any corrupt files.

If you manage to avoid getting stuck on XDefiant loading screens, there are many game modes to enjoy, including Escort, Zone Control, Domination, and Occupy.

