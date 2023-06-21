All XDefiant game modes explained: Escort, Zone Control, Domination, and Occupy

The open beta for XDefiant is now live, offering players the chance to experience the variety of game modes on offer.

Ubisoft’s first-person shooter has been described as a “CoD Killer” and is one of the most highly anticipated free-to-play games releasing this year.

With the open beta running until Friday, June 23, time is limited to get into the game, so we’re here to help with a simple explanation of the game modes available in XDefiant.

Escort in XDefiant, explained

Take the robot to its goal. Image via Ubisoft

In the Escort game mode, players are tasked with either moving a robot to a delivery point as part of the attacking team or stopping their opponents from making progress as the defending team.

A number of checkpoints can be found along the robot’s path, which change and adjust the spawn for both teams.

If attackers are not around the robot while it is moving, it will start to retreat in the opposite direction.

This is a game mode that should be familiar to players from titles like Overwatch.

Zone Control in XDefiant, explained

In the Zone Control game mode, players are tasked with attacking or defending various control points, which makes it similar to the Domination and Occupy game modes, but with a few key twists.

In Zone Control, there is a total of five zones for players to capture and defend, with four of those zones initially locked. Attacking players will aim to capture a zone, thus unlocking the next zone and progressing through them. Meanwhile, defenders will aim to stop their progress.

This reminds me a lot of Battlefield, which had a similar mechanic for attacking and defending objectives, so should be fairly easy for experienced players to get to grips with.

Domination in XDefiant, explained

A classic FPS game mode. Image via Ubisoft

A game mode that should be familiar to experienced FPS players, Domination has three points on the map, and teams are tasked with taking over the capture points.

Having two or more held at any time will give you an advantage, with your team’s points increasing for every capture point held.

Domination has been a staple for Call of Duty players for years and is an easy game mode to pick up, particularly as it offers a lot of mobility and is a go-to option when farming experience.

Occupy in XDefiant, explained

Occupy is another game mode that should be familiar to experienced FPS players, with both teams fighting for control of a single capture point over the course of the game.

The capture point will move locations during the game and players will either be attacking or defending the point, depending on whether their team holds the capture point.

If you’re experienced with Call of Duty, this game mode is essentially the same as Headquarters.

