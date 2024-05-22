XDefiant player shoots their weapon.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

The fastest way to level up guns in XDefiant

Fast and efficient.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 22, 2024 09:33 am

To unlock attachments and camos for your favorite guns in XDefiant, you need to level them up fast, and you can become a speed demon with our best methods.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant has a lot of guns to unlock, which means a plethora of attachments lie in wait. If you become attached to the ACR 6.8, for example, it’s only logical you want to get gunplay-improving enhancements for it straight away.

But like the Mastery Camo challenges, leveling up weapons is a grind—but not if you use our top tips to level up guns quicker.

Best ways to level up guns in XDefiant

I’ve found the fastest and best way to upgrade weapons fast in XDefiant is to play modes like Escort, Occupy, and Zone Control and obtain and use as many Weapon XP Boosters as possible.

Play certain modes

player using gun in xdefiant
Certain modes are better than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective-orientated game modes such as Escort, Occupy, and Zone Control group you and your enemies together and prioritize fast-paced, intense action. This means ample opportunity to kill enemies, more engagements, and extra chances to score points and level up your weapons faster.

The rate at which you level up guns varies from player to player. Thanks to XDefiant‘s lack of SBMM in its main playlist options, you’re bound to have lobbies with players below your standard, which should all but secure easy kills and guaranteed XP.

Watch out for Double XP and events

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is still a newcomer in the FPS market, and it takes time for the shooter to find its groove and establish itself. Once it does, I expect Double XP events to arrive to follow in the footsteps of other shooters, like how XDefiant already has with Anti-Cheat.

We are monitoring XDefiant socials and let you know if special Double XP weekends or limited-time events offering additional XP are added.

Battle pass

weapon xp booster in xdefiant
Ah, you again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When a new live-service title comes out, we’re already asking what’s in the battle pass instead of outright questioning if it has one. XDefiant’s seasonal model brings the battle pass formula into the fold, and as part of it, you can earn Weapon XP Boosters.

As seen in Call of Duty, these boosters enable a limited period of extra obtainable XP for weapons. The season zero battle pass has multiple Weapon XP Boosters to earn, so this is a viable tactic if you want to upgrade your guns fast.

Bundles

xdefiant bundle
Completely optional. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are utterly uncompromising in your pursuit of faster weapon leveling in XDefiant, Bundles are another pay-to-win method. It’s not one I encourage—call me old school—but the microtransaction strategy has never sat well with me; however, it continues to be a consistent source of revenue for live-service titles.

XDefiant incorporates a variety of optional Bundles for you to buy with real money. As you can see above, the Founder’s Pack comes with “5 Weapon XP Boosters,” which is a lot of gameplay where you can earn bonus XP.

As XDefiant continues to develop, more methods and techniques might arise. So keep checking back. In te meantime, learn how to check your stats and how to unlock all Faction Characters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
An XDefiant running out of a building.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Read Article How to fix XDefiant ‘matchmaking not working’ error
XDefiant characters grouped together on a black and orange background.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix XDefiant ‘matchmaking not working’ error
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Read Article When does XDefiant Season 0 end?
Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
When does XDefiant Season 0 end?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
An XDefiant running out of a building.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix stuttering in XDefiant
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Read Article How to fix XDefiant ‘matchmaking not working’ error
XDefiant characters grouped together on a black and orange background.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix XDefiant ‘matchmaking not working’ error
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 22, 2024
Read Article When does XDefiant Season 0 end?
Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
When does XDefiant Season 0 end?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 22, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.