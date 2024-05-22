The fastest way to level up guns in XDefiant

To unlock attachments and camos for your favorite guns in XDefiant, you need to level them up fast, and you can become a speed demon with our best methods.

XDefiant has a lot of guns to unlock, which means a plethora of attachments lie in wait. If you become attached to the ACR 6.8, for example, it’s only logical you want to get gunplay-improving enhancements for it straight away.

But like the Mastery Camo challenges, leveling up weapons is a grind—but not if you use our top tips to level up guns quicker.

Best ways to level up guns in XDefiant

I’ve found the fastest and best way to upgrade weapons fast in XDefiant is to play modes like Escort, Occupy, and Zone Control and obtain and use as many Weapon XP Boosters as possible.

Play certain modes

Certain modes are better than others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective-orientated game modes such as Escort, Occupy, and Zone Control group you and your enemies together and prioritize fast-paced, intense action. This means ample opportunity to kill enemies, more engagements, and extra chances to score points and level up your weapons faster.

The rate at which you level up guns varies from player to player. Thanks to XDefiant‘s lack of SBMM in its main playlist options, you’re bound to have lobbies with players below your standard, which should all but secure easy kills and guaranteed XP.

Watch out for Double XP and events

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is still a newcomer in the FPS market, and it takes time for the shooter to find its groove and establish itself. Once it does, I expect Double XP events to arrive to follow in the footsteps of other shooters, like how XDefiant already has with Anti-Cheat.

We are monitoring XDefiant socials and let you know if special Double XP weekends or limited-time events offering additional XP are added.

Battle pass

Ah, you again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When a new live-service title comes out, we’re already asking what’s in the battle pass instead of outright questioning if it has one. XDefiant’s seasonal model brings the battle pass formula into the fold, and as part of it, you can earn Weapon XP Boosters.

As seen in Call of Duty, these boosters enable a limited period of extra obtainable XP for weapons. The season zero battle pass has multiple Weapon XP Boosters to earn, so this is a viable tactic if you want to upgrade your guns fast.

Bundles

Completely optional. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are utterly uncompromising in your pursuit of faster weapon leveling in XDefiant, Bundles are another pay-to-win method. It’s not one I encourage—call me old school—but the microtransaction strategy has never sat well with me; however, it continues to be a consistent source of revenue for live-service titles.

XDefiant incorporates a variety of optional Bundles for you to buy with real money. As you can see above, the Founder’s Pack comes with “5 Weapon XP Boosters,” which is a lot of gameplay where you can earn bonus XP.

As XDefiant continues to develop, more methods and techniques might arise. So keep checking back. In te meantime, learn how to check your stats and how to unlock all Faction Characters.

