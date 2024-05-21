XDefiant: All weapons and how to unlock them

Regardless of whether you’re an XDefiant closed beta veteran or a new player, everyone has to start from scratch following the game’s launch on May 21, which means you need to unlock all the additional weapons except for the default ones.

Recommended Videos

With the exception of the battle pass exclusive MDR assault rifle, every weapon in XDefiant can be unlocked by completing a challenge specific to that weapon. Unlike in Call of Duty: MW3 where you have to specify a specific item you’re trying to unlock, it appears you can progress all of them as you play XDefiant—if you can get past the matchmaking issues that is.

All weapon unlock challenges in XDefiant

Let’s get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the full list of all weapon unlock challenges in XDefiant.

Weapon Name Weapon Class Unlock Challenge ACR 6.8 Assault Rifle Get 10 Longshot kills (more than 30m) with an Assault Rifle. M16A4 Assault Rifle Get 20 Headshot kills with an Assault Rifle. P90 SMG Get 10 Hipfire kills with an SMG. MP7 SMG Get 20 Point-blank kills (less than five meters) with an SMG. M60 LMG Deal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with an LMG. RPK-74 LMG Deal 10,000 damage with an LMG. Double Barrel Shotgun Get 10 Hipfire kills with a Shotgun. AA-12 Shotgun Get 15 Point-blank kills (less than five meters) with a Shotgun. SVD Marksman Rifle Get 15 Longshot kills (more than 30m) with a Marksman Rifle. TAC-50 Sniper Rifle Get 10 One-Shot kills with a Sniper Rifle. 93R Secondary/Pistol Spring 240 seconds with a Secondary weapon equipped. D50 (Desert Eagle) Secondary/Pistol Deal 1,000 damage with a Secondary weapon. M1911 Secondary/Pistol Get four Point-blank kills (less than five meters) with a Secondary weapon. 686 Magnum Secondary/Pistol Get five quick-swap kills.

Once each weapon is unlocked, you’ll have to continue using it and leveling it up to unlock additional attachments to build your perfect loadout. The same goes for your default weapons like the M4A1 and the MP5. Devices like the Flashbang and the Sticky Grenade, as well as faction characters, also need to be unlocked by completing challenges.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more