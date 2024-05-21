Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
XDefiant

XDefiant: All weapons and how to unlock them

The grind starts now, soldier.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 21, 2024 01:42 pm

Regardless of whether you’re an XDefiant closed beta veteran or a new player, everyone has to start from scratch following the game’s launch on May 21, which means you need to unlock all the additional weapons except for the default ones.

With the exception of the battle pass exclusive MDR assault rifle, every weapon in XDefiant can be unlocked by completing a challenge specific to that weapon. Unlike in Call of Duty: MW3 where you have to specify a specific item you’re trying to unlock, it appears you can progress all of them as you play XDefiant—if you can get past the matchmaking issues that is.

All weapon unlock challenges in XDefiant

All weapon challenges in XDefiant.
Let’s get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the full list of all weapon unlock challenges in XDefiant.

Weapon NameWeapon ClassUnlock Challenge
ACR 6.8Assault RifleGet 10 Longshot kills (more than 30m) with an Assault Rifle.
M16A4Assault RifleGet 20 Headshot kills with an Assault Rifle.
P90 SMGGet 10 Hipfire kills with an SMG.
MP7SMGGet 20 Point-blank kills (less than five meters) with an SMG.
M60LMGDeal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with an LMG.
RPK-74LMGDeal 10,000 damage with an LMG.
Double BarrelShotgunGet 10 Hipfire kills with a Shotgun.
AA-12ShotgunGet 15 Point-blank kills (less than five meters) with a Shotgun.
SVDMarksman RifleGet 15 Longshot kills (more than 30m) with a Marksman Rifle.
TAC-50Sniper RifleGet 10 One-Shot kills with a Sniper Rifle.
93RSecondary/PistolSpring 240 seconds with a Secondary weapon equipped.
D50 (Desert Eagle)Secondary/PistolDeal 1,000 damage with a Secondary weapon.
M1911Secondary/PistolGet four Point-blank kills (less than five meters) with a Secondary weapon.
686 MagnumSecondary/PistolGet five quick-swap kills.

Once each weapon is unlocked, you’ll have to continue using it and leveling it up to unlock additional attachments to build your perfect loadout. The same goes for your default weapons like the M4A1 and the MP5. Devices like the Flashbang and the Sticky Grenade, as well as faction characters, also need to be unlocked by completing challenges.

