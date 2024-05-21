All Weapon Mastery camo challenges in XDefiant and how to equip

Buckle up XDefiant fans, camos are here! You can give all your guns a special, exclusive skin that needs to be unlocked, and we can tell you how to get and actually equip them.

Recommended Videos

Call of Duty‘s beloved mastery camo feature has jumped into XDefiant action. It adds a layer of depth to XDefiant‘s already gripping gameplay and allows you to boast to other players about how much work you’ve put in.

XDefiant has a few different types of camo to unlock, so let’s run through each of them, and how to apply it to your weapon.

How to equip camos in XDefiant

Slap that skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip your newly unlocked camo in XDefiant, you need to head into your loadout’s customization options and apply the camo to the specific weapon.

Here’s an easy step-by-step walkthrough of what you need to do:

Make your way to XDefiant‘s home menu screen. Scroll across and click on Loadouts. Press on the Loadout you want to use the camo on. Beneath the weapon, click on the smaller box that says Edit Attachment/Skin. Cycle through the tabs and select Mastery. Depending on which you have unlocked and the camo you’re after, select the camo and confirm your decision.

XDefiant camo tracker

The main way to track the progress of each camo grind in XDefiant is to go through the process we detailed above, and check the unlock requirements.

It’s quite easy in XDefiant, as the camo unlock conditions are the same for all guns, unlike Call of Duty which has a myriad of different requirements and challenges to complete.

All XDefiant multiplayer camo challenges

How to unlock Bronze camo

Bronze camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on Bronze camo for any gun in XDefiant, you need to get the weapon’s level up to 50. Just keep using the gun in matches, score points, and the weapon’s level will naturally go up.

How to unlock Silver camo

Silver camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once again, to acquire and use Silver camo on any weapon in XDefiant, you have to reach weapon level 75 with the gun. This is the second of the three camos, and is one step from the final camo.

How to unlock Gold camo

Gold camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As I’m sure you have already guessed, but the best camo you can currently obtain in XDefiant is Gold camo, and this is done by reaching Weapon Level 100. Obviously, this is going to take you a while, so don’t expect to unlock any gun’s Gold camo overnight—it is the camo grind after all. Once you do, equip the Gold camo and show off your dedication to enemy players before you eliminate them!

With XDefiant still in its infancy and Ubisoft expected to support the FPS title for a while to come, we anticipate more camos could be added in big updates down the line. Keep checking back to this guide for any developments on new camos and challenges.

Furthermore, check out all weapons and how to unlock them, as well as how to change your region, and what’s going on with the Practice Zone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more