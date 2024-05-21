Can you change your region in XDefiant?

There are plenty of different battlefields to discover in XDefiant, with thousands of players from around the world jumping into the fight for supremacy. But some people are wondering whether they can change their region to compete against people in different places across the globe.

Changing your region can be a tricky situation, since players will need to play on different servers located around the world while also dealing with increased ping in all game modes. It is, however, a great feature for those who have teammates who don’t live in their own region, so they can still play alongside their friends.

Here is everything we know about changing regions in XDefiant.

Are you able to change regions in XDefiant?

Global warfare. Image via Ubisoft

Unfortunately for players, there is no available setting that allows you to change regions in XDefiant. You’re bound to the region that you are playing in to ensure your gameplay experience is as smooth as possible, especially with the developers releasing fixes for recent errors and bugs. You will need to play in a completely different region for your account to join a new server.

There also hasn’t been any news from the developers in terms of plans for region changing, which is relatively common for many first-person shooters. Although there are some workarounds that can be used, such as VPNs as a possible solution, there isn’t an official way to swap your region for your account.

