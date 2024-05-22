XDefiant Season 0 battle pass: All character Skins, weapon camos, and boosts

XDefiant has launched with season zero, and unsurprisingly, there’s a battle pass available to purchase that provides plenty of rewards.
Recommended Videos
The XDefiant season zero battle pass has everything from new looks for your character to flashy skins for your weapons, boosts to help you progress, and animations that make you pop if you snatch the MVP crown.
Some of the rewards are available for free, but the majority require buying the battle pass. We’ve got all the details you need below.
Complete XDefiant Season 0 battle pass
There are 50 tiers of rewards in the XDefiant season zero battle pass, and three instant rewards are handed out as soon as you purchase the Premium track.
You can find every item in the battle pass below, including whether it is a free or Premium reward.
|Level
|Reward
|Premium/Free
|Instant Reward
|Anarchy: Rare Gia Skin
|Premium
|Instant Reward
|Anarchy: Rare ACR 6.8 Skin
|Premium
|Instant Reward
|Battle Pass XP Booster
|Premium
|One
|Eruption: Common M4A1 Skin
|Premium
|Two
|Arc: Common Rafa Skin
|Premium
|Three
|Weapon XP Booster
|Premium
|Four
|Cobalt: Common M249 Skin
|Premium
|Five
|Cleaners: Rare Player Card
|Free
|Six
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|
|Seven
|Anarchy: Rare Iselda Skin
|Premium
|Eight
|Cold Steel: Epic D50 Skin
|Premium
|Nine
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|10
|Base MDR Weapon Unlock
|Free
|11
|Alpha Ruby: Common Sebastian Skin
|Premium
|12
|Superhero Landing: Epic Player Animation
|Premium
|13
|Weapon XP Booster
|Premium
|14
|Stars: Common Emoji Pack
|Premium
|15
|Morganite: Common MP5A2 Skin
|Free
|16
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|
|17
|Shamrock: Common MK 20 SSR Skin
|Premium
|18
|Battle Pass XP Booster
|Premium
|19
|Dungaree: Common Gia Skin
|Premium
|20
|Up Top: Rare Player Animation
|Free
|21
|Lux: Epic P90 Skin
|Premium
|22
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|23
|Hi-Velocity: Rare Samir Skin
|Premium
|24
|Avalanche: Common M9 Skin
|Premium
|25
|Weapon XP Booster
|Free
|26
|Dungaree: Common Jing Skin
|Premium
|
|27
|DedSec: Common Emoji Pack
|Premium
|28
|Amber: Common 93R Skin
|Premium
|29
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|30
|Disruption: Common ACR 6.8 Skin
|Free
|31
|Lux: Common Player Card
|Premium
|32
|Hi-Velocity: Rare Vector .45 ACP Skin
|Premium
|33
|Weapon XP Booster
|Premium
|34
|Hibiscus: Common Beto Skin
|Premium
|35
|Throwback: Common Emoji Skin
|Free
|36
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|
|37
|Firestorm: Legendary Green Skin
|Premium
|38
|Battle Pass XP Booster
|Premium
|39
|Punch: Common Vector .45 ACP Skin
|Premium
|40
|Reboot: Rare Player Card
|Free
|41
|Rabbids: Common Emoji Pack
|Premium
|42
|Street Ready: Common Green Skin
|Premium
|43
|Weapon XP Booster
|Premium
|44
|Pelagic: Common M44 Skin
|Premium
|45
|Hi-Velocity: Rare M16A4 Skin
|Free
|46
|100 XCoins
|Premium
|47
|Gunfighter: Legendary Player Animation
|Premium
|48
|Dark Regal: Common De Rosa Skin
|Premium
|49
|Game Over: Rare Jing Skin
|Premium
|50
|Firestorm: Legendary MDR Skin
|Premium
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more