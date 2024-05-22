A promo for the season 0 battle pass in XDefiant.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

XDefiant Season 0 battle pass: All character Skins, weapon camos, and boosts

Level up.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 22, 2024 05:19 am

XDefiant has launched with season zero, and unsurprisingly, there’s a battle pass available to purchase that provides plenty of rewards.

The XDefiant season zero battle pass has everything from new looks for your character to flashy skins for your weapons, boosts to help you progress, and animations that make you pop if you snatch the MVP crown.

Some of the rewards are available for free, but the majority require buying the battle pass. We’ve got all the details you need below.

Complete XDefiant Season 0 battle pass

An overview of the XDefiant season 0 battle pass.
Plenty of treats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 50 tiers of rewards in the XDefiant season zero battle pass, and three instant rewards are handed out as soon as you purchase the Premium track.

You can find every item in the battle pass below, including whether it is a free or Premium reward.

LevelRewardPremium/Free
Instant RewardAnarchy: Rare Gia SkinPremium
Instant RewardAnarchy: Rare ACR 6.8 SkinPremium
Instant RewardBattle Pass XP BoosterPremium
OneEruption: Common M4A1 SkinPremium
TwoArc: Common Rafa SkinPremium
ThreeWeapon XP BoosterPremium
FourCobalt: Common M249 SkinPremium
FiveCleaners: Rare Player CardFree
Six100 XCoinsPremium
SevenAnarchy: Rare Iselda SkinPremium
EightCold Steel: Epic D50 SkinPremium
Nine100 XCoinsPremium
10Base MDR Weapon UnlockFree
11Alpha Ruby: Common Sebastian SkinPremium
12Superhero Landing: Epic Player AnimationPremium
13Weapon XP BoosterPremium
14Stars: Common Emoji PackPremium
15Morganite: Common MP5A2 SkinFree
16100 XCoinsPremium
17Shamrock: Common MK 20 SSR SkinPremium
18Battle Pass XP BoosterPremium
19Dungaree: Common Gia SkinPremium
20Up Top: Rare Player AnimationFree
21Lux: Epic P90 SkinPremium
22100 XCoinsPremium
23Hi-Velocity: Rare Samir SkinPremium
24Avalanche: Common M9 SkinPremium
25Weapon XP BoosterFree
26Dungaree: Common Jing SkinPremium
27DedSec: Common Emoji PackPremium
28Amber: Common 93R SkinPremium
29100 XCoinsPremium
30Disruption: Common ACR 6.8 SkinFree
31Lux: Common Player CardPremium
32Hi-Velocity: Rare Vector .45 ACP SkinPremium
33Weapon XP BoosterPremium
34Hibiscus: Common Beto SkinPremium
35Throwback: Common Emoji SkinFree
36100 XCoinsPremium
37Firestorm: Legendary Green SkinPremium
38Battle Pass XP BoosterPremium
39Punch: Common Vector .45 ACP SkinPremium
40Reboot: Rare Player CardFree
41Rabbids: Common Emoji PackPremium
42Street Ready: Common Green SkinPremium
43Weapon XP BoosterPremium
44Pelagic: Common M44 SkinPremium
45Hi-Velocity: Rare M16A4 SkinFree
46100 XCoinsPremium
47Gunfighter: Legendary Player AnimationPremium
48Dark Regal: Common De Rosa SkinPremium
49Game Over: Rare Jing SkinPremium
50Firestorm: Legendary MDR SkinPremium
