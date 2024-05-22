XDefiant Season 0 battle pass: All character Skins, weapon camos, and boosts

XDefiant has launched with season zero, and unsurprisingly, there’s a battle pass available to purchase that provides plenty of rewards.

The XDefiant season zero battle pass has everything from new looks for your character to flashy skins for your weapons, boosts to help you progress, and animations that make you pop if you snatch the MVP crown.

Some of the rewards are available for free, but the majority require buying the battle pass. We’ve got all the details you need below.

Complete XDefiant Season 0 battle pass

Plenty of treats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 50 tiers of rewards in the XDefiant season zero battle pass, and three instant rewards are handed out as soon as you purchase the Premium track.

You can find every item in the battle pass below, including whether it is a free or Premium reward.

Level Reward Premium/Free Instant Reward Anarchy: Rare Gia Skin Premium Instant Reward Anarchy: Rare ACR 6.8 Skin Premium Instant Reward Battle Pass XP Booster Premium One Eruption: Common M4A1 Skin Premium Two Arc: Common Rafa Skin Premium Three Weapon XP Booster Premium Four Cobalt: Common M249 Skin Premium Five Cleaners: Rare Player Card Free Six 100 XCoins Premium Seven Anarchy: Rare Iselda Skin Premium Eight Cold Steel: Epic D50 Skin Premium Nine 100 XCoins Premium 10 Base MDR Weapon Unlock Free 11 Alpha Ruby: Common Sebastian Skin Premium 12 Superhero Landing: Epic Player Animation Premium 13 Weapon XP Booster Premium 14 Stars: Common Emoji Pack Premium 15 Morganite: Common MP5A2 Skin Free 16 100 XCoins Premium 17 Shamrock: Common MK 20 SSR Skin Premium 18 Battle Pass XP Booster Premium 19 Dungaree: Common Gia Skin Premium 20 Up Top: Rare Player Animation Free 21 Lux: Epic P90 Skin Premium 22 100 XCoins Premium 23 Hi-Velocity: Rare Samir Skin Premium 24 Avalanche: Common M9 Skin Premium 25 Weapon XP Booster Free 26 Dungaree: Common Jing Skin Premium 27 DedSec: Common Emoji Pack Premium 28 Amber: Common 93R Skin Premium 29 100 XCoins Premium 30 Disruption: Common ACR 6.8 Skin Free 31 Lux: Common Player Card Premium 32 Hi-Velocity: Rare Vector .45 ACP Skin Premium 33 Weapon XP Booster Premium 34 Hibiscus: Common Beto Skin Premium 35 Throwback: Common Emoji Skin Free 36 100 XCoins Premium 37 Firestorm: Legendary Green Skin Premium 38 Battle Pass XP Booster Premium 39 Punch: Common Vector .45 ACP Skin Premium 40 Reboot: Rare Player Card Free 41 Rabbids: Common Emoji Pack Premium 42 Street Ready: Common Green Skin Premium 43 Weapon XP Booster Premium 44 Pelagic: Common M44 Skin Premium 45 Hi-Velocity: Rare M16A4 Skin Free 46 100 XCoins Premium 47 Gunfighter: Legendary Player Animation Premium 48 Dark Regal: Common De Rosa Skin Premium 49 Game Over: Rare Jing Skin Premium 50 Firestorm: Legendary MDR Skin Premium

