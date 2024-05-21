How to unlock all Faction Characters in XDefiant

There’s a bunch of new Faction Characters waiting for you to unlock in XDefiant, and our comprehensive guide has details on how to obtain them all.

XDefiant players can be entertained by the vast number of extensive objectives to complete and goodies to unlock. Mastery camos await, as do Major, Base, and Daily Challenges, and if all this wasn’t enough, various weapon unlocks are crying out to be achieved.

We’re concentrating on XDefiant‘s Faction Characters now though, so let’s see how to make this party even bigger and more fun.

How to unlock every Faction Character in XDefiant

Screenshot by Dot Esports

At XDefiant‘s launch, an additional eight Faction Characters can be unlocked, and each one requires a certain task to be completed to obtain them. Most unlock requirements want you to deliver a specific amount of kills, whereas a couple revolve around healing and being a good support teammate.

Here’s every unlockable character in XDefiant, as well as what you need to do to unlock them and make them playable.

Faction Character How to unlock Beto Heal 5,000 to Allies with BioVida boost. Gorgon Block 10,000 Damage with Mag Barrier. Green Get 50 Kills with Incinerator Drone. Kersey Get 50 Kills with Firebomb. Rafa Get 50 Intel Suit Spot Assists. Rhino Get 25 Kills with Blitz Shield. Samir Get 100 Kills While Using Digital Ghillie Suit. Seleste Hell 5,000 to Allies with El Remedio.

The conditions are tied to each class’ special ability, and if Ubisoft decides to add more Factions to the first-person shooter, expect more characters and unlock parameters. So keep checking back for all the latest updates and breaking news regarding new Faction Characters.

Moreover, learn how to deal damage to enemy equipment and how to equip weapon camos in XDefiant.

