Although it might not be completely necessary for a victory, every player wants to look good on the battlefield. In XDefiant, weapon camos are an essential part of showing off your style while you style on your opponents in casual play and during your ranked climb.

Whether you’re a fan of more subtle fashion or want something a little more loud, weapon camos can be seen by your enemies and teammates alike. From mastery camos that say exactly how good you are at the game to unique skins from the shop and battle pass, everyone knows that if you look good, you feel good, and as a result, you play well too.

Here is how to equip weapon camos in XDefiant.

Equipping weapon camos in XDefiant, explained

Look good, feel good, play good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To equip a weapon camo that you’ve unlocked in XDefiant, head over to your Custom Loadout tab and select any of your loadouts. There should be an available attachment tab underneath the weapon you have equipped, where you’ll find three category tabs called Attachments, Skins, and Mastery.

If you click on the Skins tab, you’ll be met with all of the skins you’ve unlocked through progression, the battle pass, or through a purchase from the store. You can also check out the Mastery skins you’ve unlocked through the Mastery tab, where you’ll find Bronze, Silver, and Gold variants of your weapon locked behind specific level requirements.

