XDefiant: How to deal damage to enemy equipment

Many of the challenges in XDefiant require you to deal damage to enemy equipment, and we’ve rounded up the best and most efficient ways to do so.

Sometimes, attacking enemies isn’t enough—you need to eviscerate and destroy their equipment to give your team a better footing in an XDefiant match. It’s not all about the effectiveness of weapons, it’s about how you manage equipment, because doing so can give you a huge advantage.

If you’re looking to complete enemy equipment destruction challenges, you’ve come to the right, delightfully damaging place.

How to deal damage to enemy equipment with Devices in XDefiant

You need to do it to unlock everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve found the best way to deal damage to enemy equipment with Devices is to use the Cleaners Faction, using the Incinerator Drone and Firebomb to deal big damage in XDefiant.

As well as the Daily Challenge that requires you to deal damage to enemy equipment, you also need to do it with Devices. This is a pre-requisite to unlock the EMP Grenade, too.

One of the most consistent ways to disrupt and batter Devices is to concentrate on foes using the Phantoms Faction as the opponent has both shield and wall abilities. Both of these Devices are very susceptible to offensive gear—such as the Incinerator Drone and Firebomb—and are quite distinctive.

On the other hand, if you need to damage enemy equipment normally (without the use of Devices), you can target the same Phantom devices with your traditional weapons for easy score toward the overall objective completion—plus, it helps you in your quest to unlock Weapon Mastery camos.

