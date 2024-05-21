All Major, Base, and Daily Challenges in XDefiant and how to complete them

Like many other first-person shooters before it, XDefiant has arrived with a plethora of different Major, Base, and Daily Challenges to complete while you blast away the competition on the battlefield. They all require different accomplishments, and they’ll all need your attention for the best rewards.

These different challenges will range from base completions like dealing damage with different weapons to more game-wide quests like collecting a certain amount of experience points. They’ll reward you with weapon unlocks, character unlocks, more experience points, and other useful tools as you familiarize yourself with the game.

Here are all of the Major, Base, and Daily Challenges you’ll find in XDefiant.

All available Challenges in XDefiant

Welcome to the grind, soldier. Image via Ubisoft

Major Challenge – DedSec

To complete the DedSec Major Challenge, players must collect a total of 700,000 experience points during their battles across all game modes. Once you’ve collected and finished this challenge, you’ll unlock the DedSec faction. You will, however, need to unlock the different characters within the faction.

Base Challenges – Weapons

There are multiple different weapons in XDefiant that can be unlocked through Base Challenges. You’ll need to grind your way up the ladder with different types of weaponry to keep adding to your armory. Here are the Base Challenges for all the weapons in the game:

AK-47: Deal 4,000 damage with Assault Rifles

ACR 6.8: Get 10 Assault Rifle longshot kills (>30m)

M16A4: Get 20 Assault Rifle headshot kills

P90: Get 10 SMG hipfire kills

Vector .45 ACP: Deal 10,000 damage with SMGs

MP7: Get 20 SMG point-blank kills (<5m)

M60: Deal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with LMGs

RPK-74: Deal 10,000 damage with LMGs

Double Barrel Shotgun: Get 10 Shotgun hipfire kills

AA-12: Get 15 shotgun point-blank kills (<5m)

SVD: Get 15 Marksman Rifle longshot kills (>30m)

TAC-50: Get 10 Sniper Rifle one-shot kills

93R: Sprint 240 seconds with secondary weapons

D50: Deal 1,000 damage with secondary weapons

M1911: Get four secondary weapon point-blank kills (<5m)

686 Magnum: Get five quick-swap kills

Base Challenges – Devices

There are four different devices you can unlock through Base Challenges, including the EMP Grenade, Flashbang, Sticky Grenade, and Proximity Mine. Here are all of the challenges needed to grab these devices in the game:

EMP Grenade: Deal 400 damage to enemy equipment with Devices

Proximity Mine: Deal 1,000 damage with Devices

Flashbang: Kill 20 enemies suffering from status conditions

Sticky Grenade: Inflict 25 status conditions with devices

Base Challenges – Faction Characters

In total, there are eight different characters you unlock through the Challenges system. They all have different abilities and belong to different factions, and as a result, they’ll vary in the quests you need to complete in your battles. Here are all of the challenges needed to unlock different characters in the game:

Green: Get 50 kills with the Incinerator Drone

Kersey: Get 50 kills with Firebombs

Samir: Get 100 kills while using Digital Ghillie Suit

Rafa: Get 50 intel suit spot assists

Beto: Heal 5,000 to allies with BioVida boost

Seleste: Heal 5,000 to allies with El Remedio

Gorgon: Block 10,000 damage with Mag Barrier

Rhino: Get 25 kills with Blitz Shield

What are Daily Challenges in XDefiant?

Daily Challenges are quests that rotate every day in XDefiant and are an extra chance for you to get more experience points during your playthroughs. For example, players can block 1,000 damage and earn themselves 7,500 experience points, or they can kill 30 enemies with a specific weapon for a whopping 10,000 experience points.

