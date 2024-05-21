An enemy trooper crouches and shoots at an opponent, holding a shield to protect them, in a market in XDefiant.
XDefiant: How to kill enemies suffering from Status Conditions

Disrupt, destroy, deliver.
Scott Robertson
Published: May 21, 2024 02:14 pm

There are several tiers of challenges that can be completed in XDefiant, but the ones that will provide consistent XP over time are certainly the daily challenges. One of those daily challenges will require you to kill a specific number of enemies “suffering from Status Conditions.”

In XDefiant, you have a handful of tools at your disposal that can give you a major advantage in gunfights, whether you’re flying around a corner or holding a chokepoint. Some of these tools can apply a Status Condition that impairs the enemy player, giving you a leg up on the competition.

If you need to hit an enemy with a Status Condition before killing them, there are a handful of ways that can get the job done.

How to apply Status Conditions to enemies in XDefiant

Use the Cleaners

XDefiant characters grouped together on a black and orange background.
Look to the Cleaner faction. Image via Ubisoft

The Cleaner faction is the perfect choice for completing this daily mission as virtually all of the faction’s abilities will apply a fire effect to an enemy player, which credits you with a Status Condition kill. The Incendiary Rounds passive inflicts burn damage at the cost of weapon range, so grab an SMG and close the distance to get this daily done in a hurry.

The DedSec faction has abilities like the Spiderbot that apply Status Conditions, but you’ll need to complete the Major challenge or spend XCoins to unlock that faction first.

Use an EMP or flashbang device

All players will start with two default grenade options, the frag grenade and the EMP. The EMP disables most enemy abilities, and if an enemy is hit by an EMP, that counts as being afflicted as a Status Condition.

The other, arguably more effective device for this task is the Flashbang grenade, which as the name suggests, completely blinds and disorients the enemy player. You’ll need to unlock it from its base challenge first.

How to fix the Tango-02 error in XDefiant
arena in xdefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant
How to fix the Tango-02 error in XDefiant
Andrew Highton May 21, 2024
All Weapon Mastery camo challenges in XDefiant and how to equip
gold camo in xdefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant
All Weapon Mastery camo challenges in XDefiant and how to equip
Andrew Highton May 21, 2024
How to unlock the Flashbang in XDefiant
An XDefiant faction trooper aims and fires a weapon.
XDefiant
XDefiant
How to unlock the Flashbang in XDefiant
Tyler Esguerra May 21, 2024
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.