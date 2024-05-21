In a first-person shooter like XDefiant, you can’t always rely on great aim to win yourself gunfights. You need to use every tool at your disposal, from positioning and movement to grenades like the classic Flashbang for your best chance at victory.

Flashbangs are a great tool to discombobulate your opponents by blinding them temporarily, while also emitting a loud noise to quickly distract them as you re-position in the middle of a fight. You can also use a Flashbang to start off a fight, blinding enemies before rushing forward and taking advantage of their unfortunate circumstance.

In XDefiant, however, the grenade is not available for custom loadouts at the beginning of the game. Instead, you must unlock the tool by completing a specific in-game task, which will take a little bit of time to grind out.

Here is how to unlock the Flashbang in XDefiant.

Unlocking Flashbang in XDefiant, explained

Sunglasses on. Image via Ubisoft

To unlock the Flashbang in XDefiant, players must complete a base challenge that requires you to deal 400 damage to enemy equipment with Devices, such as the base Frag Grenade that you have access to at level one. Although this might seem like a daunting task, you should be able to spot and destroy enemy equipment if you’re looking hard enough.

Since you’ll be using your Frag Grenade often, you should be able to land plenty of damage if you’re throwing a frag into a group of fortified enemies in an area. For example, in a game mode like Zone Control, Domination, or Occupy, there should be plenty of enemies and equipment to damage for your quest as you experiment with other weaponry at your disposal.

