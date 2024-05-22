Does XDefiant have anti-cheat?

Whether XDefiant has anti-cheat is up in the air, and players need to know whether the shooter has anti-cheat because it could have a huge bearing on the title’s long-term success and longevity.

Anti-cheat is a crucial system that prevents players from exploiting a game. It stops players from using wallhacks, aimbot, and a multitude of other game-breaking cheats. As an FPS, it’s important for XDefiant to protect itself against these exploits.

We often see shooters fall foul of these illegal practices—with Warzone infamously falling victim to hackers before the introduction of the RICHOCHET anti-cheat system—so let’s see if XDefiant has its own anti-cheat in place.

Is there anti-cheat in XDefiant? Explained

We can confirm XDefiant uses anti-cheat in its games to prevent hacking in the first-person shooter. This should, hopefully, provide you with a level of comfort knowing if you’re dying and your stats are suffering in XDefiant, it’s not down to ill-gotten kills and gameplay.

Which anti-cheat does XDefiant use?

At the time of writing, XDefiant uses BattlEye anti-cheat software.

The information was confirmed in a huge Q&A on the shooter’s official subreddit. One reply explicitly says “XDefiant uses BattlEye,” reassuring players and fans alike.

While many other companies use the traditional EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat), Ubisoft is leaning into BattlEye for its anti-cheat needs. You only need to look at the BattlEye website to see a stacked portfolio of titles embracing BattlEye anti-cheat: DayZ, H1Z1, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Fortnite, and many, many others.

It’s true XDefiant‘s launch—like so many others—was plagued with server issues, with thousands of players scratching and clawing to experience ethe long-awaited shooter’s full release. On the other hand, it’s stayed free of any cheating and hacking controversies—let’s hope it stays that way.

