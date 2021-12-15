Call of Duty: Warzone’s RICOCHET anti-cheat kernel-level PC driver is now live worldwide

The RICOCHET anti-cheat kernel-level driver for Call of Duty: Warzone users on PC has been deployed worldwide, Activision announced today.

The driver was initially rolled out in the Asia-Pacific region last week, but it’s now active for everyone. Activision also said the RICOCHET team additionally “has continued to execute banwaves for illicit accounts, targeting account resellers.”

The global launch of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel-level driver on PC is the next stage of our expanding security efforts. Combating unfair play will be a continuous effort, but a battle we are dedicated to fighting.



“Our initial rollout across the Asia-Pacific region was focused on software stability,” Team RICOCHET said. “#TeamRICOCHET was also able to capture valuable intel on cheating behavior during the rollout. Everything learned from the driver during the Asia-Pacific rollout assisted the team in the ongoing development of security updates for all users, regardless of region. The driver will be released for Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.”

The hope is that the kernel-level driver will be a steel curtain in the fight against hackers, a problem that’s plagued the free-to-play battle royale since it was released in March 2020. Hundreds of thousands of accounts have been banned, but that’s only worked to stem the tide of cheaters online.

“The PC kernel-level driver for RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is one element of a multi-faceted anti-cheat security initiative, which also includes game monitoring, server-security updates, account authentication updates, and more,” Activision said. “The driver is a piece of a larger system.”

Activision said that the “team is focused on continuous monitoring and fast iteration of anti-cheat security systems across Vanguard and Warzone,” while adding that “combating unfair play will be a continuous effort, but a battle we are dedicated to fighting.”