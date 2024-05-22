XDefiant Stat Tracker: How to check your stats

XDefiant has a ton of stats for you to track, from wins and losses to your dominance in combat. If you want to check your ongoing progress, there are a couple of ways to do so.

Recommended Videos

Another day, another first-person shooter enters the game. XDefiant is Ubisoft’s free-to-play FPS looking to compete with the best of the best in the already stacked genre. XDefiant dips into the annals of shooter folklore by embracing some of its most popular elements: Ultra/Ultimate abilities, Weapon Mastery camos, and lots of weapons to unlock.

Stats are also an integral part of the XDefiant journey. For a deep dive into your XDefiant stats, you need to know how to track them.

How to check stats in XDefiant

Take your pick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can check your XDefiant stats in one of two ways: Use the in-game Profile checker to see a handful of specific stats or access the Tracker.gg XDefiant stat tracker software for an even deeper breakdown.

Profile page

The easiest method for a quick and easy look at your main stats is on XDefiant itself. The Profile page has some handy information to browse and saves you from having to open up an internet browser.

Here’s how to check your stats using the Profile option:

Head over to XDefiant‘s home menu screen with tabs. Scroll across and click on the “Profile” tab. Move the cursor and click on “Career Stats.” You can now see an up-to-date screen featuring data about your gameplay, Faction usage, and more.

The Career Stats page features information about your Total Playtime, how long you’ve spent using each Faction, Win/Loss Ratio, Kill/Death Ratio, Score/Minute, and Avg. Skill Rating.

Tracker.gg

If you want an even more in-depth look at your XDefiant stats, look no further than Tracker.gg—a renowned stat-tracking site that tracks various metrics for all leading shooters, including Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Once you’re on the website, enter your Ubisoft ID, Xbox Live Gamertag, or PlayStation Network ID to find your player profile and open a gateway to stat central.

Its match-by-match study of your performances is a true gem—showing what happened in your recent matches—and provides a far greater level of detail that XDefiant‘s default stat tracking doesn’t offer.

Check out even more tips, such as how to unlock all Faction Characters in XDefiant and all Weapon Mastery camo challenges.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more