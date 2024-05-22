How to cancel enemy Ultras in XDefiant

It’s important to know how to cancel an enemy’s Ultra in XDefiant. Not only does it aid your team in combat, it also unlocks a trophy or achievement.

Like Overwatch and Marvel Rivals, Ubisoft’s XDefiant gives you a powerful Ultra ability—otherwise known as an Ultimate in contemporary shooters. It’s special one-off ability that gives you massive power for a few seconds, allowing you to wreak havoc, get kills, provide support, and possibly turn the tide of the match.

You need to cancel 5 enemy Ultras for the Buzzkill XDefiant trophy or achievement, so we’ll explain the best way to do this.

Best ways to cancel enemy Ultras in XDefiant

I’ve found the best method to cancel enemy Ultras in XDefiant is to stick to modes such as Escort and Zone Control—particularly the latter—as they’re linear, objective-focused modes that see the most concentrated areas of battle.

Take Zone Control for example. Having to actively battle over specific parts of the map naturally draws enemies here, allowing you to be ready for any incoming action.

When an enemy’s Ultra is ready, they prime it, so a good tactic is to use a member of the Phantoms Faction, make use of shields and walls to protect yourself, guarding yourself and allowing you to survive for longer—and wait for the crucial moment an enemy pops their Ultra.

Another mini-strategy is to use Echelon and the Digital Ghillie Suit. It turns you invisible for a few seconds, giving you ample opportunity to stay hidden and wait for the right moment to pounce on a Ultra-activating adversary.

Unlike other shooters that use Ultimates, XDefiant currently doesn’t show you how close everyone is to achieving their Ultra—making this task harder. This is a trophy and achievement you can go for, yes, but it’s not something you can force, and it takes a lot of persistence and patience.

In theory, you can play multiple games in a row without an enemy player using an Ultra—so there’s a great deal of luck involved. However, stick to the tactics I’ve outlined above to yourself the best chances of success.

