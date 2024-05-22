XDefiant trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter XDefiant is finally fully launched, and there are plenty of achievements and trophies to earn as you rack up the kills.
XDefiant has garnered a wealth of attention for adopting a different approach to Call of Duty, with one of the biggest differences being no SBMM, and pulls in characters from franchises like Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and Watchdogs.
Although fast-paced action takes center stage, completionists can also hunt to complete the trophies and achievements up for grabs, and we’ve got a full list for you.
All XDefiant trophies and achievements
There are 13 trophies and achievements to earn in XDefiant, the majority of which can be earned by playing the game and won’t require too much focus. We’ve listed them below, including their trophy rarity and Gamerscore value.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|MVP
|Finish three matches as MVP.
|Gold
|200G
|Buzzkill
|Cancel five enemy Ultras.
|Silver
|100G
|All Grown Up
|Reach player level 50.
|Silver
|100G
|Weapon Master
|Level up a weapon to level 50.
|Silver
|100G
|Streaker
|Achieve a Killstreak of five or higher.
|Bronze
|100G
|Team Player
|Get 50 assists.
|Bronze
|50G
|Exterminator
|Get 50 kills.
|Bronze
|50G
|Winner
|Win 10 matches.
|Bronze
|50G
|Grand Tour
|Complete a match in five different game modes.
|Bronze
|50G
|Damage Dealer
|Deal 10,000 damage.
|Bronze
|50G
|Party Player
|Complete a match in a party.
|Bronze
|50G
|Defense Player
|Heal or block 5,000 damage.
|Bronze
|50G
|High-Fivist
|Send or receive 20 high-fives.
|Bronze
|50G