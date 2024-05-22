XDefiant trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter XDefiant is finally fully launched, and there are plenty of achievements and trophies to earn as you rack up the kills.

XDefiant has garnered a wealth of attention for adopting a different approach to Call of Duty, with one of the biggest differences being no SBMM, and pulls in characters from franchises like Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and Watchdogs.

Although fast-paced action takes center stage, completionists can also hunt to complete the trophies and achievements up for grabs, and we’ve got a full list for you.

All XDefiant trophies and achievements

Time to fight. Image via Ubisoft

There are 13 trophies and achievements to earn in XDefiant, the majority of which can be earned by playing the game and won’t require too much focus. We’ve listed them below, including their trophy rarity and Gamerscore value.

Name Description PlayStation rarity Xbox Gamerscore MVP Finish three matches as MVP. Gold 200G Buzzkill Cancel five enemy Ultras. Silver 100G All Grown Up Reach player level 50. Silver 100G Weapon Master Level up a weapon to level 50. Silver 100G Streaker Achieve a Killstreak of five or higher. Bronze 100G Team Player Get 50 assists. Bronze 50G Exterminator Get 50 kills. Bronze 50G Winner Win 10 matches. Bronze 50G Grand Tour Complete a match in five different game modes. Bronze 50G Damage Dealer Deal 10,000 damage. Bronze 50G Party Player Complete a match in a party. Bronze 50G Defense Player Heal or block 5,000 damage. Bronze 50G High-Fivist Send or receive 20 high-fives. Bronze 50G

