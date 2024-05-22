Two players at full sprint prepare to battle in XDefiant.
XDefiant trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter XDefiant is finally fully launched, and there are plenty of achievements and trophies to earn as you rack up the kills.

XDefiant has garnered a wealth of attention for adopting a different approach to Call of Duty, with one of the biggest differences being no SBMM, and pulls in characters from franchises like Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and Watchdogs.

Although fast-paced action takes center stage, completionists can also hunt to complete the trophies and achievements up for grabs, and we’ve got a full list for you.

All XDefiant trophies and achievements

There are 13 trophies and achievements to earn in XDefiant, the majority of which can be earned by playing the game and won’t require too much focus. We’ve listed them below, including their trophy rarity and Gamerscore value.

NameDescriptionPlayStation rarityXbox Gamerscore
MVPFinish three matches as MVP.Gold200G
BuzzkillCancel five enemy Ultras.Silver100G
All Grown UpReach player level 50.Silver100G
Weapon MasterLevel up a weapon to level 50.Silver100G
StreakerAchieve a Killstreak of five or higher.Bronze100G
Team PlayerGet 50 assists.Bronze50G
ExterminatorGet 50 kills.Bronze50G
WinnerWin 10 matches.Bronze50G
Grand TourComplete a match in five different game modes.Bronze50G
Damage DealerDeal 10,000 damage.Bronze50G
Party PlayerComplete a match in a party.Bronze50G
Defense PlayerHeal or block 5,000 damage.Bronze50G
High-FivistSend or receive 20 high-fives.Bronze50G
