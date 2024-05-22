XDefiant Founders Pack: All editions, price, and content

DedSec faction in XDefiant.
XDefiant is available now after numerous setbacks, and players looking for a boost to the start of the journey with the Ubisoft title have several rewards available in the Founders Packs.

Bonuses provided in each edition of the XDefiant Founders Pack include Weapon Skins, Character Skins, XP boosts, and exclusive content, which you can use to stand out against the competition.

If you’re looking for a full breakdown of everything you can get in each edition, look no further.

All XDefiant Founders Pack editions

A promotional image showing the Founders Pack contents in XDefiant.
Pay the price. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft

There are three separate Founders Pack options for XDefiant, which come with different bonuses. You can see the editions, their prices, and the content they include in the table below.

EditionPriceContents
Founder’s Pack$19.99– DedSec Faction Unlock
– Game Over Legendary Skin for Sebastian
– Game Over Legendary Skin for the P90 SMG
– DedSec Player Card
– Bronze Founder’s Player Card
– 1,000 XCoins
– XP Boosts
Founder’s Pack Elite$39.99– Dedsec Faction Unlock
– Game Over Legendary Skin for Sebastian
– Game Over Legendary Skin for the P90 SMG
– DedSec Player Card
Season 0 premium battle pass
– Silver and Bronze Founder’s Player Cards
– 4,000 XCoins
– XP Boosts
– Masquerade Epic Skin for Singa
Founder’s Pack Ultimate$69.99– DedSec Faction Unlock
– Game Over Legendary Skin for Sebastian
– Game Over Legendary Skin for the P90 SMG
– Season 0 premium battle pass
– All four Year One Factions unlocked (when released)
– Gold, Silver, and Bronze Founder’s Player Cards
– 5,000 XCoins
– XP Boosts
– Exclusive Character and Weapon Cosmetics
