XDefiant Founders Pack: All editions, price, and content

XDefiant is available now after numerous setbacks, and players looking for a boost to the start of the journey with the Ubisoft title have several rewards available in the Founders Packs.

Recommended Videos

Bonuses provided in each edition of the XDefiant Founders Pack include Weapon Skins, Character Skins, XP boosts, and exclusive content, which you can use to stand out against the competition.

If you’re looking for a full breakdown of everything you can get in each edition, look no further.

All XDefiant Founders Pack editions

Pay the price. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Ubisoft

There are three separate Founders Pack options for XDefiant, which come with different bonuses. You can see the editions, their prices, and the content they include in the table below.

Edition Price Contents Founder’s Pack $19.99 – DedSec Faction Unlock

– Game Over Legendary Skin for Sebastian

– Game Over Legendary Skin for the P90 SMG

– DedSec Player Card

– Bronze Founder’s Player Card

– 1,000 XCoins

– XP Boosts Founder’s Pack Elite $39.99 – Dedsec Faction Unlock

– Game Over Legendary Skin for Sebastian

– Game Over Legendary Skin for the P90 SMG

– DedSec Player Card

– Season 0 premium battle pass

– Silver and Bronze Founder’s Player Cards

– 4,000 XCoins

– XP Boosts

– Masquerade Epic Skin for Singa Founder’s Pack Ultimate $69.99 – DedSec Faction Unlock

– Game Over Legendary Skin for Sebastian

– Game Over Legendary Skin for the P90 SMG

– Season 0 premium battle pass

– All four Year One Factions unlocked (when released)

– Gold, Silver, and Bronze Founder’s Player Cards

– 5,000 XCoins

– XP Boosts

– Exclusive Character and Weapon Cosmetics

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more